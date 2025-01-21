“Hey, don't touch”: $6.5M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders sets clear boundaries with brother Shilo while gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are in the offseason after finishing their collegiate careers with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. Both of Deion Sanders' sons were key members of the Colorado roster that finished with a 9-3 season and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.

The 24-year-old safety and the 22-year-old quarterback will join the NFL this year. They are now back at the Colorado training facility, preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. In a video uploaded on X, Shedeur and Shilo have some fun in Coach Mo's presence.

"Hey, don't touch. Y'all don't have no insurance on me no more," said Shedeur when coach Mo tried twisting his arms.

Shedeur was referring to the $18 million insurance that the Buffs took before he featured in the Alamo Bowl game against BYU. The Buffs did that because it's not standard practice for top draft picks to play bowl games and risk injuries.

Shedeur Sanders to Raiders ft. Tom Brady

Shedeur is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Franchises will be lining up in April to secure the services of Coach Prime’s quarterback son.

He registered 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season, and his chemistry with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was one of the key reasons for the Buffs finishing the season 9-2.

The young star is NFL-ready, but his journey to the league is a rollercoaster ride, involving the Las Vegas Raiders and Tom Brady. The Raiders, fresh off a late-season surge, will pick sixth in the draft, outside Sanders’ projected range.

However, rumors are that the Las Vegas franchise is interested in landing the quarterback. Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, could work some magic to ensure the Raiders get their franchise QB.

The team recently interviewed Brandon Brown, a New York Giants executive with ties to Deion Sanders and Colorado, which is being speculated as a major sign of the Raiders’ interest in Shedeur.

There’s also the possibility of Shedeur and Deion joining forces in Las Vegas, making the Raiders’ future look even brighter.

