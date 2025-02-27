“Highly experienced college quarterbacks”: Joel Klatt draws a common theme between various Super Bowl winning QBs

On "The Joel Klatt Show" this week, Klatt ranked his top five quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft and identified a common trend among Super Bowl-winning QBs. His analysis highlights that since 2000, most Super Bowl champions have been highly experienced college quarterbacks with extensive passing attempts.

“I think experience is vital for these quarterbacks to go and succeed at the next level. If you look at the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks ever, ever since (Tom) Brady won his first—so really, since 2000—what you'll find is there's only a couple of exceptions. The quarterbacks that end up winning Super Bowls are highly experienced college quarterbacks.”

Klatt outlined two paths to the NFL—one traditional and the other non-traditional—both leading to first-round selections.

“Like last year, for example, there's three guys drafted in the first round that are kind of the traditional route. You play for three years, you're talented enough to go bang, you're out of there. That's Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy,” he said.

“Then you have another three guys that take the non-traditional route, play at multiple schools, start gobs and gobs of games and then bring all of that experience to the NFL level.”

According to Klatt, Michael Penix Jr. didn't see much action for Atlanta early on but was clearly the quarterback of the future by season’s end.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels had spectacular seasons, proving that experience matters. Klatt emphasized that all three — Penix, Nix and Daniels — entered the draft with significant college experience, were taken in the first round, and ultimately benefited their teams.

Joel Klatt picked the top five QBs for the 2025 NFL Draft

Joel Klatt's top five quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft highlight a mix of precision and raw talent.

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) – Klatt ranks Sanders as his top quarterback, praising his ability to elevate his team. He describes Sanders as both a “surgeon” and an “artist” for his accuracy and playmaking.

Cam Ward (Miami) – Ward lands at No. 2 due to his strong arm and gunslinger mentality. While not as polished as Sanders, he has the ability to make highlight-reel throws, though Klatt notes his aggressive style may limit refinement.

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – Dart ranks third thanks to his quick decision-making and fit within Lane Kiffin’s offense. While he thrives in RPOs and short throws, he needs to improve his reads beyond the first and second options.

Jalen Milroe (Alabama) – Klatt places Milroe fourth, citing his athleticism and ability to make tough plays look easy. However, he also struggles with consistency, occasionally making simple plays more difficult than necessary.

Will Howard (Ohio State) – Rounding out the list, Howard impressed Klatt with his late-season performance and command that earned his coaches’ trust.

Additionally, Joel Klatt also considered Kyle McCord, Quinn Ewers, Kurtis Rourke, and Dillon Gabriel for the fifth spot.

