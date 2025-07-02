"His calm footwork": CFB insider raves about Arch Manning's composure on field before taking over Texas QB1 role 

On Monday, EJ Manuel joined Dan Graziano on ESPN's “Get Up” to break down Arch Manning’s potential as Texas prepares to hand him the starting quarterback job. Manuel praised Manning’s poise under pressure, pointing to last season’s game against Mississippi State as proof the young QB doesn’t flinch, even when blitzed.
During the segment, Manuel said:
“The biggest thing that I noticed as I'm watching the tape is the calm footwork. When you watch young quarterbacks that are freshmen, sophomore guys, they're chattering their feet all the time because they're waiting for receivers to come up, and they're not as sure.
“Right here, a third and nine situation, look how calm his footwork here is. He's got a three; he's going to hitch up into the pocket. He's going to bounce once; he's going to allow his receiver to come open," he added.
(Timestamp: 1:23 onwards)
According to Manuel, Manning’s nearly three years in Steve Sarkisian’s system will pay off this fall. Longhorns coaches will hope Manning’s quiet confidence help him meet towering expectations when the Ohio State Buckeyes come calling in Week 1.
Arch Manning could be college football’s best since Tim Tebow
On Monday, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum called Arch Manning "the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006,” further fueling the hype as Manning enters his redshirt sophomore season.
He is now the projected starting quarterback for Texas following Quinn Ewers’ move to the NFL. Finebaum’s praise, highlighting Arch’s family pedigree as the son of Cooper Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, places him ahead of recent No. 1 picks like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams, stirring debate.
With one strong season at Texas, Arch Manning could enter the 2026 NFL draft as a projected first-round pick, raising expectations that anything less would be seen as a disappointment, despite questions about his limited college experience.
