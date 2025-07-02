"His calm footwork": CFB insider raves about Arch Manning's composure on field before taking over Texas QB1 role 

On Monday, EJ Manuel joined Dan Graziano on ESPN's “Get Up” to break down Arch Manning’s potential as Texas prepares to hand him the starting quarterback job. Manuel praised Manning’s poise under pressure, pointing to last season’s game against Mississippi State as proof the young QB doesn’t flinch, even when blitzed.

Ad

During the segment, Manuel said:

“The biggest thing that I noticed as I'm watching the tape is the calm footwork. When you watch young quarterbacks that are freshmen, sophomore guys, they're chattering their feet all the time because they're waiting for receivers to come up, and they're not as sure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Right here, a third and nine situation, look how calm his footwork here is. He's got a three; he's going to hitch up into the pocket. He's going to bounce once; he's going to allow his receiver to come open," he added.

Ad

Trending

(Timestamp: 1:23 onwards)

Ad

According to Manuel, Manning’s nearly three years in Steve Sarkisian’s system will pay off this fall. Longhorns coaches will hope Manning’s quiet confidence help him meet towering expectations when the Ohio State Buckeyes come calling in Week 1.

Arch Manning could be college football’s best since Tim Tebow

On Monday, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum called Arch Manning "the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006,” further fueling the hype as Manning enters his redshirt sophomore season.

Ad

Get Up @GetUpESPN LINK "Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006." — @finebaum on Arch Manning 👀

Ad

He is now the projected starting quarterback for Texas following Quinn Ewers’ move to the NFL. Finebaum’s praise, highlighting Arch’s family pedigree as the son of Cooper Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, places him ahead of recent No. 1 picks like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams, stirring debate.

Also Read: Days after Manning Passing Academy, Archie Manning takes playful jab at veteran analyst: "Knows a lot more than Mel Kiper"

Ad

With one strong season at Texas, Arch Manning could enter the 2026 NFL draft as a projected first-round pick, raising expectations that anything less would be seen as a disappointment, despite questions about his limited college experience.

How do you think Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.