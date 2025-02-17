"His hands are ridiculous": CFB insider issues huge assessment of Travis Hunter heading into 2025 NFL draft

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is a top prospect in this year's NFL draft. He helped the Buffsto a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance while emerging as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Hunter's ability to play both offense and defense has him projected as a top-three pick in April.

On Saturday, college football insiders Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick discussed Travis Hunter's game on the Pro Football Focus show on YouTube. According to Wasserman, the two-way star has a great football IQ and elite athletic ability. These factors, combined with his ball security, make Hunter a dangerous playmaker on the field.

"He just always knows what he's doing and I'm gonna mention this on both sides," Wasserman said. "But it's the incredibly high level of football IQ, right?"

"His hands are ridiculous. His ability to go up vertically and get the football. He understands how to set up his routes. The speed, the ability to find his way open and his ability after the catch I think is extraordinary."

Wasserman also predicted that if Hunter chose to play exclusively as a wide receiver, he would be one of the best in the NFL.

"If he were to play receiver full time, I really do think he'd be one of the best receivers in the NFL," Wasserman said.

"The combination of freakish athleticism and high football IQ ... Just like Deion Sanders gave him a chance at Jackson State and then at Colorado to go ... At least give him a chance to do it (play both sides of the ball) because he has yet to prove that he can't."

During his final collegiate season, Travis Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver and 36 total tackles with four interceptions as a cornerback. He was honored as a unanimous All-American and was also named the AP and Sporting News Football Player of the Year.

Former two-way star raises question about Travis Hunter being the No.1 overall pick

On Friday, former two-way star and Super Bowl XLVI champion Will Blackmon appeared on "The Jim Rome Show," where he discussed Travis Hunter's draft projection as arguably the best player available.

Will Blackmon said that even though the Colorado star is the most talented player in the draft, there is little chance of him going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans because of their positional needs.

"Yeah. I think he's the best athlete in the draft. I think he's the best player in the entire draft, I do." Blackmon said. "Will he go number one? No, because the team picking first, I don't think that's their need"

"Somebody who may want him may move up to go get him. But overall, I just think he is the best overall football player because he could honestly be just as effective on both sides of the football in my mind."

Titans coach Brian Callahan had a notable interaction with Hunter's teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl. With Tennessee likely prioritizing a quarterback, Callahan could use the No. 1 pick to select Shedeur and kickstart the franchise’s rebuild.

