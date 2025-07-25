  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "His house is bigger than mine & cost less than mine": Michael Penix Jr. dumbfounded by Kalen DeBoer's empire at Alabama

"His house is bigger than mine & cost less than mine": Michael Penix Jr. dumbfounded by Kalen DeBoer's empire at Alabama

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Championship-Oregon at Washington - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Championship-Oregon at Washington - Source: Imagn

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. shared his experience about visiting Kalen DeBoer's house in Tuscaloosa. While speaking with reporters at training camp, he marveled at the head coach's massive home.

Ad
"Man, he's got a crazy house," Penix said. "The market in Alabama is crazy because his house, like, way bigger than mine and it costs less than mine. I'm like, dang, that's crazy ... Yeah, he got a good gig over there. Yeah, it was great to be able to be with those guys; obviously those guys played a big role in helping me get to this position and all my success in my football career."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kalen DeBoer spent two seasons as the head coach of the Washington Huskies from 2022 to 2023. Penix Jr. served as his starting quarterback during those two seasons.

They emerged as the Pac-12 champions in 2023 and competed in the national championship game. Unfortunately, the Huskies lost to Michigan in the finale. After Nick Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer was hired as his replacement to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following his triumph in 2023, there were a lot of expectations for Kalen DeBoer last year. Unfortunately, he could only muster an underwhelming 9-4 record with the team while failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs. Alabama also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

CFB insider makes his prediction for Kalen DeBoer's team in 2025

After a disappointing debut, fans will expect Kalen DeBoer to redeem himself this year. On Monday, CFB insider Greg McElroy came forward to share his thoughts about the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2025 season.

During an appearance on "Always College Football," he predicted the Crimson Tide's campaign would be better because of the changes and improvements they made in the offseason.

Ad
"You look back at his (Kalen DeBoer) tenure at Washington, the team makes a pretty significant jump from year number one to year number two," McElroy said. "Now, last year, people will point to the shortcomings and the inconsistencies. I don't anticipate that level of inconsistency this year. I think last year, the highs were really high. I think back to the first half against Georgia, the whole game against LSU.
Ad
"But you also remember back to some of the lows ... So you kind of look over the course of all last year, and there were moments where you just didn't get constant output from both sides of the ball."

youtube-cover

DeBoer's second year begins with a season opener against Florida State. It will be played on Aug. 30 at the Doak Campbell Stadium and kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications