"His house is bigger than mine & cost less than mine": Michael Penix Jr. dumbfounded by Kalen DeBoer's empire at Alabama

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. shared his experience about visiting Kalen DeBoer's house in Tuscaloosa. While speaking with reporters at training camp, he marveled at the head coach's massive home.&quot;Man, he's got a crazy house,&quot; Penix said. &quot;The market in Alabama is crazy because his house, like, way bigger than mine and it costs less than mine. I'm like, dang, that's crazy ... Yeah, he got a good gig over there. Yeah, it was great to be able to be with those guys; obviously those guys played a big role in helping me get to this position and all my success in my football career.&quot;Kalen DeBoer spent two seasons as the head coach of the Washington Huskies from 2022 to 2023. Penix Jr. served as his starting quarterback during those two seasons.They emerged as the Pac-12 champions in 2023 and competed in the national championship game. Unfortunately, the Huskies lost to Michigan in the finale. After Nick Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer was hired as his replacement to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide.Following his triumph in 2023, there were a lot of expectations for Kalen DeBoer last year. Unfortunately, he could only muster an underwhelming 9-4 record with the team while failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs. Alabama also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.CFB insider makes his prediction for Kalen DeBoer's team in 2025After a disappointing debut, fans will expect Kalen DeBoer to redeem himself this year. On Monday, CFB insider Greg McElroy came forward to share his thoughts about the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2025 season.During an appearance on &quot;Always College Football,&quot; he predicted the Crimson Tide's campaign would be better because of the changes and improvements they made in the offseason.&quot;You look back at his (Kalen DeBoer) tenure at Washington, the team makes a pretty significant jump from year number one to year number two,&quot; McElroy said. &quot;Now, last year, people will point to the shortcomings and the inconsistencies. I don't anticipate that level of inconsistency this year. I think last year, the highs were really high. I think back to the first half against Georgia, the whole game against LSU.&quot;But you also remember back to some of the lows ... So you kind of look over the course of all last year, and there were moments where you just didn't get constant output from both sides of the ball.&quot;DeBoer's second year begins with a season opener against Florida State. It will be played on Aug. 30 at the Doak Campbell Stadium and kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.