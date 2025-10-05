"His mouth wrote checks his a** couldn’t cash": Dave Portnoy rips into Diego Pavia, blames Vanderbilt QB for loss to Alabama

Barstool Sports owner/founder ripped apart Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia on social media for his inability to lead the No. 16 Commodores in an all-important SEC game against No. 10 Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Portnoy slammed Pavia for his comments before the game, as he confidently spoke wbout Commodores' chances to beat the Crimson Tide in despite a full crowd at Tuscaloosa.&quot;Diego Pavia’s mouth absolutely wrote checks his ass couldn’t cash this week. He pretty much lost Vandy that game himself,&quot; the sports personality wrote on X.Pavia confidently told On3 the game won't be close if Vanderbilt will be able to play their game against Alabama.&quot;I know we've got to bring it. That's for sure,&quot; Pavia said. &quot;The crowd, I think, is going to be a big factor in the game. But we just gotta play within the white lines. If we do that, if we play our game, it won't be close.&quot;The transfer quarterback paid dearly to those comments, as the Alabama defense was all over him. He completed 21 of 35 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.To cap off his lackluster day, Pavia had boneheaded plays in the first and fourth quarters that cost Vanderbilt the game. First was a fumble in the latter part of the first quarter that led to the Crimson Tide scoring a touchdown. Then he had consecutive picks that allowed Alabama to score 10 points and put the game out of reach.Alabama defense shut down Vanderbilt's offense to take home crucial winAlabama showed Vanderbilt who's the boss in the SEC encounter and their defense shut down Diego Pavia and the Commodores. The Qua Russaw-less defensive line reduced Vanderbilt's possession time to a measly 22 minutes and 37 seconds.They limited the Commodores' offense to 17 first downs and 198 passing yards on 21 completions for a 5.7 yards per pass average. Pavia had a tough time handling the Crimson Tide defense and the forced fumble and interception smacked the tough-talking quarterback on his face.It was the fourth straight win for Alabama since losing the opener to Florida State and improved their conferencve slate to 2-0. On the other hand, Vanderbilt fell to their first loss in two games in the SEC and 5-1 overall.Also Read: &quot;That doesn't make him Jayden Daniels&quot;: CFB analyst talks about Diego Pavia's impact vs Kalen DeBoer's AlabamaRead More: &quot;He's working hard at it&quot;: Kalen DeBoer drops update on Ryan Williams after Alabama's big win over SEC giants Georgia