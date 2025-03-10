"His short area QKS are difficult to defend": CFB analyst breaks down Isaiah Bond's tape in latest clip

College football analyst Brian Baldinger shared a breakdown of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, highlighting his exceptional quickness and acceleration. Baldinger emphasized Bond’s ability to reach top speed in just three steps, making him a difficult matchup in the 2025 NFL draft.

While Bond is undeniably fast, he isn't on Xavier Worthy’s level in the 40-yard dash. At the NFL scouting combine last week, Bond clocked an official 4.39 seconds, solid but well short of his pre-event goal of breaking Worthy’s 4.21-second record from 2024.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Baldinger wrote on X:

“@TexasFootball @isaiahbond_ he looks fast b/c he gets to top speed in only 3 steps; while his short area QKS are difficult to defend. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns.”

Worthy, a former Texas standout, was drafted 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs last April. Bond’s time tied for the ninth-fastest among receivers, matching Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel. Notably, seven of the top 10 times came from SEC players.

Bond’s speed, however, isn't just about the 40-yard dash. Against UTSA this past season, he was recorded at over 22 mph in-game. He wrapped up the 2024 season with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns, solidifying his status as a rising prospect.

Isaiah Bond couldn't top Xavier Worthy's record, he still turned heads

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Wisconsin, and while Isaiah Bond couldn't top Xavier Worthy's record, he still turned heads at the NFL combine.

College football insider Dan Rogers noted in a tweet that Bond didn’t break the 40-yard dash record as he had hoped, but he excelled in nearly every other aspect.

“I would be very pleased to see him line up for the Cowboys opposite CeeDee Lamb,” Rogers wrote.

Currently projected as a third-round pick, Bond reinforced that status at the combine, reportedly meeting with several teams, including the Titans, Saints, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bills and Browns.

According to Broncos Wire, the Broncos' latest seven-round mock draft also has Bond going in the third round.

