"Holding the pen": Riley Leonard drops buildup clip for Notre Dame's iconic national championship game

Riley Leonard, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback, released a buildup clip on Thursday ahead of the national championship game against Ohio State. The game is set to take place on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Through his Instagram account, Leonard posted a high-energy recap clip showcasing his skills and memorable moments, rallying his teammates for the final game.

“Holding the pen,” Leonard wrote in the caption.

Regarding the upcoming game, Leonard commented on the significance of both Notre Dame and Ohio State publicly displaying their faith.

"We're the two main teams to just publicly display our faith the most," Leonard said per Athlon Sports. "I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both our shoulders throughout the season & put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason."

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers experienced the toughness of Ohio State's defense firsthand in last week's 28-14 Cotton Bowl defeat. Leonard knows the challenges Ohio State's defense poses and understands the importance of being at his best on Monday.

According to the NCAA, Notre Dame won the college football national champions from 1869 to the present day:

1988: Notre Dame

1977: Notre Dame

1973: Notre Dame, Alabama

1966: Notre Dame, Michigan State

1964: Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame

1949, 1947, 1946, 1943: Notre Dame

1930: Alabama, Notre Dame

1929, 1924: Notre Dame

1919: Harvard, Illinois, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

Nonetheless, this season, Leonard's preparation and faith-driven mindset highlight the intense rivalry and high stakes of the upcoming national championship game.

Riley Leonard in pursuit of the national title

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (Image Source: Imagn)

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has been instrumental in the Fighting Irish's pursuit of their first national title since 1988. This season, he has led the team to a stellar 13-1 record, throwing for 2,383 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while adding 831 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

In the CFP semifinal win over Penn State, Leonard showcased his resilience, returning from a concussion check to guide Notre Dame to a thrilling 27-24 victory. Now, the Fighting Irish are set to face Ohio State in the national championship on Jan. 20, a matchup steeped in history.

Notre Dame holds a 2-6 all-time record against the Buckeyes and hasn’t defeated them since 1936. This clash will be a defining moment for both programs on college football’s biggest stage.

