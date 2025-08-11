"Holy f*cking L Josh," "This is a prank right?": CFB fans lose it as analyst Josh Pate crowns DJ Lagway best QB in college football

With quarterback play often deciding college football’s biggest games, many are focused on this year’s top Heisman contenders among playmakers. On Sunday’s episode of “Josh Pate’s College Football Show,” the analyst put forth a list of QBs he would choose to build a team around from scratch. His answer gave insight into who he views as the top quarterbacks heading into the season.

Pate named four quarterbacks in DJ Lagway, John Mateer, Cade Klubnik and LaNorris Sellers.

Josh Pate @JoshPateCFB NEW: Top College Football Quarterbacks via @JoshPateCFB 🎯 ​ Do you agree? 🤔 ​ https://on3.com/news/josh-pate-names-college-football-top-4-quarterbacks-entering-2025-season/

He left out several other Heisman hopefuls like Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Arch Manning, which got people talking on X.

“Holy f**king L Josh,” one fan said.

“This is a prank right?” another wrote.

“I can't say I agree with this list. I think these guys can all be great but I wouldn't take these guys above some others. Especially, proven guys. Allar, Klubnik, and Nussmeier to name a few,” another fan wrote.

Some fans debated the inclusion of Lagway, who had a promising season when healthy. However, injuries and inconsistency raised concerns.

“This is assuming Lagway is healthy (a MASSIVE “if”) 1. Nussmeier 2. Lagway 3. Sellers 4. Klubnik 5. Allar 6. Mateer 7. Arch. Big gap to #8. Mateer and Arch are capable of Top 3 they just have to prove it for me first in the SEC,” a fan noted.

“Can’t put Lagway here just bc of the injury issue. Also think Mateer is being WAY overhyped,” a fan said.

“I’m not sure what all the Lagway love is based on. Potential? Because others like Klub, Nuss, and even Sellers have shown a lot more capability. What am I missing?” one fan commented.

Josh Pate explains why he chose DJ Lagway as his top pick

While injuries are a concern, DJ Lagway has potential that Josh Pate is confident in.

“I went with DJ Lagway,” Pate said. “I think Lagway at his best can be the best quarterback in the country. Now, I have, just like you, heard the injury concerns. I’ve seen the injury concerns. But I think when you blend raw talent and explosiveness and deep ball accuracy, when he’s at his best he can be better than anyone in the country.

“Lagway led the SEC last year in completion percentage on balls thrown 20 or more yards downfield. And I still think there’s a way for him to level up his passing game. 2025 should be his pop year. And I’m not just talking about at Florida. DJ Lagway would be my No. 1.”

Lagway had a 6-1 record as a starter for the Florida Gators in 2024, with 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was limited during spring practice this offseason due to a lingering shoulder injury and was reported to be suffering with a minor leg injury before fall camp. He returned to practice last week.

