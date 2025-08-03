  • home icon
  • "Looks out of shape like Jamarcus Russell" - CFB fans troll DJ Lagway as Florida QB returns to practice in sleeve after calf injury scare

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Aug 03, 2025 15:10 GMT
Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway thrived in a difficult situation last season. He was expected to be the backup behind Graham Mertz, but with Mertz struggling with injuries, Lagway stepped into a starting role. He was able to perform well but suffered injuries of his own.

Those injuries limited Lagway's availability during spring practice. However, he appears healthy and ready to go at fall training camp. On Saturday, the Florida Gators X account made a post, including a caption that says that Lagway looks Heisman caliber.

This led to a big reaction from college football fans, as many trolled him as he returned to practice in a leg sleeve after a calf injury scare.

"No he doesn't.. he looks out of shape like Jamarcus Russell," one fan wrote.
"If Lagway is allegedly a heisman caliber qb there’s no reason dylan raiola shouldn’t be," one fan commented.
"The Gators schedule will test his mental and physical durability. Can’t put Heisman expectations on him just yet. No one was expecting Tebow to win the Heisman in year 1 as a starter. There’s no reason Lagway should be in the conversation before any games have been played," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Let’s win a few games before talking about the Heisman- amazing fellas," one fan wrote.
"If he’s going to be that good of a quarterback, shouldn’t have some cleats and shoulder pads on? A helmet wouldn’t hurt either," one fan commented.
"UF fans go on looks. He hasn’t accomplished anything but look at him stand there. Elite !!! lol what a bunch of dorks," one fan added.
DJ Lagway returned to practice on Saturday while dealing with a strained calf

There is a lot of hype around DJ Lagway heading into the 2025 college football season, but injuries are a concern. Lagway dealt with several issues last season and is now dealing with a calf strain. He participated in practice in training camp on Saturday for the first time since camp opened.

He was wearing a calf sleeve on his left leg. That is the same leg that caused him to miss time last year with a hamstring strain. Injuries were common last season as Lagway ended the year with a shoulder injury that kept him out of spring practice.

Coach Billy Napier has not provided a timeline for when DJ Lagway will be fully healthy.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
