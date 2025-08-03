"Looks out of shape like Jamarcus Russell" - CFB fans troll DJ Lagway as Florida QB returns to practice in sleeve after calf injury scare

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway thrived in a difficult situation last season. He was expected to be the backup behind Graham Mertz, but with Mertz struggling with injuries, Lagway stepped into a starting role. He was able to perform well but suffered injuries of his own.Those injuries limited Lagway's availability during spring practice. However, he appears healthy and ready to go at fall training camp. On Saturday, the Florida Gators X account made a post, including a caption that says that Lagway looks Heisman caliber.This led to a big reaction from college football fans, as many trolled him as he returned to practice in a leg sleeve after a calf injury scare.&quot;No he doesn't.. he looks out of shape like Jamarcus Russell,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;If Lagway is allegedly a heisman caliber qb there’s no reason dylan raiola shouldn’t be,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;The Gators schedule will test his mental and physical durability. Can’t put Heisman expectations on him just yet. No one was expecting Tebow to win the Heisman in year 1 as a starter. There’s no reason Lagway should be in the conversation before any games have been played,&quot; one fan added.Fans continued to react in the comments.&quot;Let’s win a few games before talking about the Heisman- amazing fellas,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;If he’s going to be that good of a quarterback, shouldn’t have some cleats and shoulder pads on? A helmet wouldn’t hurt either,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;UF fans go on looks. He hasn’t accomplished anything but look at him stand there. Elite !!! lol what a bunch of dorks,&quot; one fan added.DJ Lagway returned to practice on Saturday while dealing with a strained calfThere is a lot of hype around DJ Lagway heading into the 2025 college football season, but injuries are a concern. Lagway dealt with several issues last season and is now dealing with a calf strain. He participated in practice in training camp on Saturday for the first time since camp opened. He was wearing a calf sleeve on his left leg. That is the same leg that caused him to miss time last year with a hamstring strain. Injuries were common last season as Lagway ended the year with a shoulder injury that kept him out of spring practice. Coach Billy Napier has not provided a timeline for when DJ Lagway will be fully healthy.