  • College Football
  "Hope this kid can be the guy": CFB fans react to former Ole Miss' Eli Manning linking up with Jaxson Dart ahead of preseason debut

"Hope this kid can be the guy": CFB fans react to former Ole Miss' Eli Manning linking up with Jaxson Dart ahead of preseason debut

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 07, 2025 18:56 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

College football fans have offered up their reactions after seeing Ole Miss alumnus Jaxson Dart and Eli Manning linking up at New York Giants training camp.

The Giants recently shared a photo of Dart and Manning embracing at training camp on their official X account. You can check it out here.

Trending

This sparked a ton of reactions from fans. Check out some of the best ones here.

"I hope that the Giants don't fail Dart, like how they did Jones, and he can become Eli's successor," a fan said.

The reactions didn't stop there. Check out a few more below.

"Goat acknowledging goat," another fan said.
"Legacy of being a trash team????? LOL," said another fan.
"Worst PR move possible," claimed one fan.

The image posted on the Giants' social media is quite symbolic. Manning played all 16 seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls with the organization. After his retirement, the Giants have retained a great relationship with the two-time Super Bowl MVP, and are hoping that Dart can bring similar success to Manning in the years to come.

Dart was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the organization hoping the Ole Miss product can eventually take the helm of the offense and lead the Giants into the next chapter of their pursuit back to Super Bowl contention.

Can Jaxson Dart earn starting responsibilities from Russell Wilson in 2025?

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Back in March, the Giants inked former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. The expectation is that Wilson will serve as the team's starter, with Jameis Winston, who the team signed in March as well, to a two-year, $8 million deal, serving as the backup.

However, the Giants seemed to like what they saw out of Dart in their evaluations heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as the team traded back into the first round at 25th overall to select the quarterback in hopes of him being their long-term solution at the position.

With Wilson and Winston on the roster, however, New York will likely ease Dart into those responsibilities, allowing him to learn behind two tried and tested veterans. Wilson's one-year deal also seems to be an indicator that the team signed the ex-Seahawk with the intention of utilizing him as a bridge quarterback.

The Giants open their 2025 regular season against the Washington Commanders on September 7.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
