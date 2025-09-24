Horatio Fields injury update: CFB insider drops important details on Auburn WR’s condition

Auburn wide receiver Horatio Fields has been one of the Tigers' best players this season after transferring from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and is one of quarterback Jackson Arnold's favorite targets. Fields was kept quiet in the Tigers' controversial 24-17 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4 action, hauling in two passes for 18 yards. During his weekly news conference before the Tigers play the Texas A&amp;M Aggies, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze announced that Fields had broken his leg during practice on Tuesday and would require season-ending surgery. Freeze further revealed the impact that the experienced wide receiver had on the Tigers' wide receiver room. “Unfortunately he (Horatio Fields) broke his foot, he’ll have to have surgery tomorrow and that’s a huge loss for us,” Freeze said. “He was kind of the leader of that receiver room, who knew every position and gave us flexibility to do a lot of things. A difficult loss.&quot;Horatio Fields has only played four games for Auburn and could opt to redshirt this season.Hugh Freeze reveals Horatio Fields' replacementSince he transferred from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Horatio Fields has tallied 106 yards on 12 receptions, resulting in one touchdown. In three years at Wake Forest, the wide receiver managed 517 yards on 44 receptions, resulting in four touchdowns. Last year, he had the best season of his career, registering 463 yards on 39 receptions, resulting in four touchdowns. During his weekly news conference, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze revealed that Perry Thompson would replace Fields. &quot;The next man up is Perry Thompson,&quot; Freeze said. &quot;It's his time to show he's ready and to earn it. ... He'll be the first one to get that opportunity. It's his time to show he's ready and to earn it. Obviously, we're getting Sam (Turner) prepared, too, to help, but I would love to see Perry really — Perry has the potential and talent to do really good things.&quot;He's got to learn to do them consistently over and over again, and with technique. He shows flashes of that. Now we just needed to be more consistent.&quot;Horatio Fields' best game of the season came during the Tigers' 42-3 win over the Ball State Cardinals in Week 2 of college football action. He tallied 51 yards on six receptions, resulting in one touchdown. Thompson, meanwhile, has hauled in two passes for 11 yards and has seven receptions for 137 yards, resulting in one touchdown in his college football career.