"Horrible decision" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick lands 6'3" WR prospect in major transfer portal move to UNC

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels landed a wide receiver prospect in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Ad

College football insider Pete Nakos of On3 reported that the Tar Heels landed Purdue transfer Nathan Leacock in the transfer portal. Leacock is a 6-foot-3 receiver who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and had committed to Tennessee.

Leacock recorded 1 reception for 13 yards in 2024 with the Volunteers. He transferred to Purdue in the winter, but never played a snap as he re-entered the portal in the spring and committed to North Carolina.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the news came out, college football fans didn't like the move for the Tar Heels.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Horrible decision. They don’t even have a coach," a fan wrote.

"Was NEVER going to play at UT and our WR room is nowhere near elite. Went to Purdue for spring ball. What happened there? IDK. But he is trending towards being a career backup," a fan added.

Other college football fans, however, were excited for the move and think Leacock could thrive at North Carolina.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bill and Lombardi bringing the heat like Knapp, Haugh, and the rest of the Bosh Boys," a fan added.

"#UNC is building a talented young receiver room with tons of potential. Now it’s about turning that potential into production but I like the direction they’re headed," a fan wrote.

Leacock will look to compete for a backup role at North Carolina, but still could see plenty of time on the field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is big for North Carolina," a fan wrote.

"Belichick putting together the pieces," a fan wrote.

Leacock joins a Tar Heels receiver room that features the likes of Aziah Johnson, Kobe Paysour, and Jordan Sipp, among others.

Bill Belichick admits he's learning on the job at North Carolina

Bill Belichick didn't coach at all last season, but will return to the sideline this season.

Ad

The legendary NFL coach agreed to become the Tar Heels' head coach as he will coach college football for the first time. After having spring practice, Belichick admits he still is learning all about the college game.

"I've learned so much being back in the college environment whether it be recruiting, the college game, the rules, the hashmarks, some strategy and putting a team together," Belichick said on Good Morning America, via ESPN. "I learn every day."

Belichick and UNC will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More