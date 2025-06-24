Hours after losing Devin Carter, Hugh Freeze suffers another blow as 4-star TE ditches Auburn for Florida State

Florida State flipped another blue-chip prospect from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Sunday, landing four-star tight end Xavier Tiller of Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Georgia). Tiller committed on Monday, choosing FSU over Hugh Freeze’s Auburn and Alabama.According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett:
“Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller has committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’5 225 TE from Fairburn, GA chose the Seminoles over Alabama & Auburn. ‘I’m home! Go Noles!’”
The 6-5, 225-pound Tiller committed to Texas A&M before decommitting in February. He cited early playing time and strong relationships in Tallahassee as key factors, per reports. FSU coaches, including Gus Malzahn and Randy Thomsen, pitched a versatile role that included flex sets and in-line blocking.
Tiller’s pledge comes hours after Auburn lost four-star wide receiver Devin Carter. He’s the ninth new commitment for Florida State in June, continuing the Seminoles’ momentum on the trail.
Devin Carter flips from Hugh Freeze's Auburn back to Florida State
Devin Carter flipped his commitment from Auburn to Florida State on Monday, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. It’s Carter’s third switch: he originally committed to FSU, flipped to Auburn on Jan. 11, and has now returned to the Seminoles.
The move came one week after Carter took an official visit to Auburn and publicly stated he was “locked in” and felt the program was “home,” citing support from wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and coach Freeze. Florida State never let up, and its persistence won out.
Carter’s decommitment drops Auburn’s 2026 class to No. 62 nationally, with five pledges. It was the second major loss for Freeze in two days.
Auburn’s 2025 schedule opens on the road and includes three Power Four opponents in the first five weeks.
Aug. 30: at Baylor
Sept. 6: Ball State
Sept. 13: South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
Oct. 4: Open week
