"Nail in the Coffin for Hugh Freeze" - CFB fans react as 4-star WR Devin Carter flips from Auburn to Florida State

Fans reacted to Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze losing Devin Carter's commitment to the team for the 2026 season. On Monday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that the wide receiver has decided to join the Florida State Seminoles for his freshman year via X(formerly Twitter). 247Sports ranks Carter as a four-star prospect.

"BREAKING: Four-Star WR Devin Carter has Flipped from Auburn to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6'1 175 WR had been Committed to the Tigers since January His dad, Dexter, played RB for FSU & was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft," Fawcett tweeted.

Fans have replied to Fawcett's tweet by taking digs at Freeze for his failure to get Carter to stay committed to his team.

"Nail in the coffin for Hugh," a fan said.

"Hugh continues to get stuffed in a locker (two Loudly crying face emojis)," another fan said.

"Oh my..Freeze lost another one?," a fan said.

Other fans highlighted the Tigers' issues with recruiting for the 2026 season.

"Man no one wants to go to Auburn," a fan said.

"Embarrassing for Auburn to lose a commit to a school that just went 2-10.," another fan said.

"Auburn isn't at rock bottom yet but they are dangerously close," one fan said.

247Sports reported that the wide receiver committed to the Tigers on Jan. 11. However, Carter continued to visit other teams, including Florida State, on June 6. He met with Freeze on June 13, which led to his decision to flip his commitment from the Tigers to the Seminoles.

Carter will play his final year with the Douglas County High School Tigers (Douglasville, Georgia) before he transitions to college football. According to MaxPreps, he achieved 41 catches for 669 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Auburn Tigers commitments for the 2026 season

247Sports reports that Hugh Freeze has five players who are committed to playing for him next year. Running back Eric Perry is the latest prospect to agree to join the 2026 freshman class. Perry made his commitment on June 9 and will complete his senior year with the DeSoto Central High School Jaguars (Southhaven, Mississippi). Last season, he recorded 113 carries for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Another top player who committed to Freeze for the 2026 season is Denairius Gray. The wide receiver agreed to play for the coach on Jan. 1, 2024. He caught 48 passes for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Chaminade-Madonna High School Lions (Hollywood, Florida) last year.

