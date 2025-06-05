Hours after twin sister's death, Alabama QB Keelon Russell pens emotional message quoting scripture

The twin sister of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell shockingly passed away.

Alabama sportswriter Brody Smooth reported that Kierston Russell passed away on Wednesday evening.

It was heartbreaking news, as Kierston was just 18. Keelon Russell later confirmed her death in an Instagram story. Just last month, the two walked the stage at Duncanville High School, and both were going to Alabama.

After the death, Russell took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message.

Keelon Russell's Instagram story

"Dear God, Thank you that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life, my health, my work, my relationships, and the strength to face each day. Even my ability to work and create comes from You. I acknowledge that all I have is a gift from Your generous hand.

"As James 1:17 says, "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." You are faithful, and I am grateful. In Jesus' name Amen."

It was a heartbreaking message from Russell, who is relying on faith to get him through this difficult time of losing his twin sister.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer praises Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell is a five-star recruit in the class of 2025 and will likely redshirt his freshman season.

However, in spring practice, Russell impressed Alabama's coach Kalen DeBoer who heaped praise on the five-star QB.

"Keelon definitely works in with the two's, he'll get one reps from time to time. That's no indication of really where we feel he's at, he's killing it," DeBoer said, via Athlon Sports. "He's doing a great job. You can see when he's out there, he's getting more and more comfortable moving the ball down the field."

Although Russell seems unlikely to win the starting job, DeBoer says the focus is just on installing the plays and the way to play in his mind.

"Just the learning curve that comes along with being young, but those other two guys lived it more as far as understanding the offense," DeBoer said. "As you're trying to install things, they have a grasp of the basics from Day 1."

Russell led Duncanville to a State championship in Texas as a junior. He then threw for over 4000 yards and 55 touchdowns as a senior.

