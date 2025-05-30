$1.7 million NIL-valued Alabama QB Keelon Russell reacts to goofy clip from high school graduation

Keelon Russell, the Alabama-bound quarterback with a reported NIL valuation of $1.7 million, took a lighthearted trip down memory lane by resharing a hilarious clip from his high school graduation on Instagram.

A playful video from his Duncanville High School graduation, where he leapt joyfully across the stage, resurfaced online and was reshared by Russell himself with laughing emojis.

The video, originally posted by @its_micaaah, shows a jubilant Russell leaping mid-air in full graduation regalia during the ceremony at Globe Life Field.

The background is filled with cheering classmates in matching blue gowns, capturing the youthful energy of the moment. Russell added laughing emojis and a cheeky caption—“Some fools 🤣💀💕”—as he reshared the post to his story.

Image via Ig@_pres1dentkee

Regarded as the top prospect in Crimson Tide history, Russell arrives in Tuscaloosa as the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Although he is yet to take a collegiate snap, his name already carries weight. His NIL valuation—estimated between $1.3 million and $1.5 million by On3—places him among the most valuable athletes in college football.

Russell has already landed major endorsement deals, including a multi-year agreement with Panini America, cementing his presence in the sports collectibles world. Demonstrating maturity beyond his years, Russell reportedly used his first significant NIL earnings to gift his mother a luxury car.

A state champion and the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year, Russell posted 4,100-plus passing yards and nearly 60 touchdowns in his senior season, proving he's both marketable and elite.

Alabama’s QB battle heats up as Simpson, Mack, Keelon Russell push through offseason

With spring camp behind them, Alabama’s quarterback competition remains alive and intense, even in the quiet stretch of the offseason. Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed during the SEC spring meetings that Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell have stayed committed.

They have been working independently through May and are now taking advantage of increased June access.

“These guys all did a great job, really showing leadership and organizing things on their own,” DeBoer said. “They didn’t have to tell us everything, but we know—coaches track their guys.”

Following spring practice, Simpson was named the frontrunner. The redshirt junior served as Alabama’s main backup last season. Mack, a Washington transfer, and Russell, a five-star recruit from Texas, remain firmly in the mix as DeBoer eyes a starter by mid-August.

Despite the competition, DeBoer praised the unity among the quarterbacks.

“It wasn’t like one quarterback took this group and another took that. They did it together,” he said. “It’s a healthy competition. They respect each other. Sometimes leadership overlaps, and that’s fine.”

DeBoer emphasized decision-making and ball movement as key metrics. Alabama opens the 2025 season against Florida State on Aug. 30, with camp set to begin in early August.

