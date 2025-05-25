"It's about winning championships": When Nick Saban's successor Kalen DeBoer minced no words why he chose Alabama

Kalen DeBoer touched down in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 12, 2024, less than 48 hours after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Alabama named DeBoer its next head coach, in search of a new legendary era.

DeBoer arrives after two seasons at Washington, where he went 25-3 and led the Huskies to a Pac-12 title, a College Football Playoff semifinal win and a national championship appearance in 2023.

In his introduction speech, on Jan. 14, 2024, the coach was asked why he chose Alabama.

“When it comes to history and tradition of the program, it’s second to none,” he said. “When I look at places I want to be, it’s about winning championships. That’s an expectation that I cannot wait and accept as a privilege to try to uphold, winning SEC championships, winning national championships.” (Timestamp: 15:37)

DeBoer inherits the most dominant program of the past 15 years, with unmatched resources, a rabid fan base and sky-high expectations.

“When you have resources like we have here in Alabama, it makes my job easier,” he said. “Okay, and looking forward to utilizing and showing off these resources to the those that want to be where the Crimson.”

DeBoer’s deal is worth at least $87 million over eight years, with annual raises and six-figure bonuses, more than doubling his final salary at Washington. While the Huskies reportedly made a strong push to keep him, their offer couldn’t match the payout of the Crimson Tide.

How did SEC analysts react to Kalen DeBoer’s hiring?

Kalen DeBoer signs autographs - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban called DeBoer an “outstanding choice,” citing his track record and football mind. The danger stems from DeBoer’s reunion with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The two turned Washington into one of the most efficient scoring machines in the country, and SEC insiders are already calling it a “lethal pairing.”

Not a single Alabama scholarship player entered the portal this spring, a quiet but strong endorsement of DeBoer’s early impact and locker room presence.

DeBoer’s version of “The Process” might look different, but so far, it’s working.

