How to buy CFP National Championship tickets? Price, where to buy, and more for Michigan vs Washington explored

The stage is set for the CFP National Championship Game to cap off the 2023 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines punched their ticket by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies achieved the same by edging the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Both teams are undefeated coming into this seismic showdown. With Michigan and Washington being the two best teams in the nation, this pairing has the makings of a classic. Therefore, there’s nothing like the thrill of watching this game in person.

Here’s how you can score tickets for the clash and how much you will need to see this game on Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Where can you find tickets for the 2024 CFP National Championship?

A quick online search will yield several options for scoring tickets. But main ticket reselling websites like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub, and Ticketmaster carry tickets for this title game between Michigan and Washington.

Football fans near Houston can try to purchase tickets at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. However, they won’t be selling CFP National Championship tickets at their windows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 5.

They will also cease selling at the ticket windows on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. NRG Stadium’s ticket booths accept only cash and credit cards as payment.

How much do the 2024 CFP National Championship tickets cost?

NRG Stadium has seven seating zones, and their price depends on how close the seat is to the field. Therefore, tickets at the Lower Zone (100 seats) cost more than Club Zone (300s), Loge (500s), and Upper (600s) Zone seats. The stadium also has three suite levels located in between the zones.

As of Jan. 4, 2024, Vivid Seats’s lowest ticket price for the 2024 CFP National Championship Game is $953 in sections 621, 614, and 610. Meanwhile, the lowest price at the Loge Level is $1,081 (Section 518). The cheapest seats at the Club Level are $1,587 (Section 301), while the lowest-priced Lower Level seats are worth $1,417 (Section 140, Row FF).

Meanwhile, SeatGeek’s ticket prices for the National Championship range from $988 (Upper Level) to $82,615 (Suite 463). StubHub’s prices go from $893 (Section 601 Row J) to $365,133 (Section 127, Row X midfield seats).

Aside from the tickets, those watching at the stadium must also shoulder parking fees. Vivid Seats estimates these rates from $31 (South Loop Interstate parking) to $4,308 (Blue Lot, Row GA10).

Green Lot parking spaces are the closest to NRG Stadium, ranging from $91 to $173. The orange parking lot near NRG Astrodome has spaces for recreational vehicles ranging from $267 to $346.