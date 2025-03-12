"How can y'all do me like this?": Deion Sanders awestruck after flawless Coach Prime impersonation on his weekly show

Deion Sanders was left flabbergasted during this week's episode of 'We Got Time Today' when they brought in celebrity impressionist Sam Crocker.

Ad

During his appearance, Crocker amused everyone with his Deion Sanders impersonation. He wore the exact iconic fit of the two-time Super Bowl champion and also spoke in the exact same way that Coach Prime speaks with people and the media.

Sanders shared Crocker's impersonation of him on his Instagram on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@tubi how can yall do me like this?? @samcimpressionz u ain't no good!! I don't know about the first part BUT THAT LAST PART was SPOT ON," Coach Prime wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have begun spring practice. After a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss last season, they hope to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs in 2025.

The Buffs have lost several key players, including Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders. However, Coach Prime has already utilized the offseason to revamp his roster. He also revamped his coaching staff by bringing in more ex-NFL pros like Marshall Faulk, Andre Gurode and Domata Peko.

Ad

Deion Sanders expresses gratitude to rapper Master P for his heartwarming tribute

Last month, hip-hop legend Master P took over as the president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Privateers. During an interview with TMZ, he credited Deion Sanders for his approach to coaching.

"If you look at it, right, Deion Sanders opened the door," Master P said. "He did it in football, and he did a great job. That's the GOAT ... And so, this is my time to shine, not only just put the basketball team on the map, but also to bring more students to the school and be able to mentor these kids."

Ad

Coach Prime took to social media to express his gratitude to the hip-hop legend for his kind words.

"Love this brother from day 1. He's blessed more of us than darn near any1 in the game. And he's still giving," Sanders wrote in a tweet on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders has definitely done a lot as a college football coach. During his two-season stint with the Jackson State Tigers, he led them to back-to-back SWAC Championships.

He took over the Buffs after they had a 1-11 campaign. In just two seasons, Coach Prime put the program back on the map.

Last season, they came close to competing for a playoff spot in the conference title. However, their dreams were thwarted because of a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Coach Prime is looking to rectify that mistake and potentially lead the Buffs to glory this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place