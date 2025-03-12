Deion Sanders' Colorado stars shows up for Spring practice after Buffs undergo major revamp ft. Julian JuJu Lewis

Deion Sanders will begin a new journey with the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season. He lost several of his key players to the 2025 NFL draft, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. To fill the void left by these departures, Coach Prime spent the offseason revamping both his roster and coaching staff.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes posted a few snaps from their first day of spring practice. These snippets showcased the new players taking to the field to show off their talent and dedication to the program.

The photos also showcased five-star quarterback prospect Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, the next potential QB1 of the Buffs, making a few plays during practice. The post also included a collage of the three Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches on the team: Marshall Faulk, Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Despite losing a plethora of key players, Deion Sanders has made sure to build a team strong enough to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs next season. They also brought in quarterback Kaidon Salter from Liberty to provide the team with more options on the depth chart.

Apart from Salter, OT Mana Taimani, IOL Zy Crister, DL Tavian Coleman, and LB Kylan Salter are a few other players who transferred to play for Coach Prime's team.

Ad

Former Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis and ex-Oklahoma DB Makari Vickers are a few other top players joining the Buffs for the 2025 season. Coach Prime's team is ranked 26th in the 2025 transfer portal by 247Sports.

Deion Sanders shares motivational message with Colorado players while flaunting star-packed coaching staff

Last season, the Buffs finished with a 9-4 campaign. Coach Prime used the offseason to bring in a few more former NFL stars to his coaching staff to train the players.

Ad

On Monday, Reach the People Media shared a video of Deion Sanders delivering a motivational speech to his players during a team meeting. Coach Prime urged the players to take advantage of the world-class coaching staff he built for them in the program.

"I want you to be successful. I want you to be that guy. I want you to be a dog. I want you to be a winner, a winner. And I want you to make a lot of money," Coach Prime said. "And I can help you with that. All you gotta do is do your part. I can't do my part and your part at the same time."

Ad

"I'm telling you the truth. You got the best staff in college from both. And everybody down there has come from the pros at an extremely high level. So if you want to know how to get there, ask him. Ask these guys."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders brought in former Super Bowl champ Marshall Faulk as the new running backs coach. Apart from this, he also hired 5x Pro Bowler Andre Gurode and ex-NFL star Domata Peko as the team's offensive line and defensive line coaches, respectively.

The Buffs have also retained OC Pat Shurmur and DC Robert Livingston for another season. Thus, the Buffs have all they need to be considered a playoff contender in their third campaign under Deion Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place