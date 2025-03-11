"I'm Googleable. Check me out": NFL legend Marshall Faulk leaves Coach Prime in split with hilarious introduction to Colorado players

Marshall Faulk knows a little something about playing running back. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is one of the most notable ballcarriers in NFL history, and Deion Sanders recently added him to his coaching staff at Colorado. Faulk stepped in front of the team to introduce himself when spring ball started, leaving Coach Prime in split.

Faulk made it known that he's knowledgeable in what he's coaching the Buffaloes' running backs in the simplest way possible. In a video posted on YouTube by "Well Off Media" on Monday, Faulk said:

"I'm new. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Marshall Faulk. I don't want to get into stats. If you want those, I'm Googleable. Check me out." [7:35]

Sanders laughed at Faulk's blunt comment before the assistant coach continued his speech.

"I knew that was gonna get you," Faulk said, pointing at the head coach. "Nah, for real, here's what I want you to understand, and those goes for everybody, including the running back room, alright? How you do one thing is how you do everything. Think about that. How you do one thing is how you do everything.

"If you slack off in school, then at some point in time, the guy to your left, the guy to your right, the guy in front of you, the guy behind you, they can't count on you because you're going to slack off."

Faulk implored the Colorado players to work hard, no matter their talent or where they are on the depth chart.

"I'm gonna be real brief and say this to you," Faulk said. "What we want from you, it requires no talent. Effort requires no talent. Hustle requires no talent. You don't have to be the fastest, you don't have to be the strongest, you don't have to be the smartest to give effort. ... If you give effort, watch what it brings to you."

Googling Marshall Faulk

Marshall Faulk was a key piece in the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf offense that was operated by Kurt Warner and also included Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce.

Faulk finished his professional career with 12,279 rushing yards, 6,875 receiving yards, and 136 total touchdowns. He became the first player in the league's history to gain 2,000 yards from scrimmage in four straight seasons (1998-2001) and left the game as its No. 9-ranked all-time rusher.

Having earned his gold jacket, Marshall Faulk is now trying to help Deion Sanders and Colorado reach their goals in a Big 12 conference that was wide open near the end of last season. The Buffaloes had one of the weakest rushing attacks in the country, something Faulk likely won't stand to see again.

