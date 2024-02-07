How is Carson Beck so rich? Exploring Georgia QB’s NIL deals

Star quarterback Carson Beck led his team to a 13-1 record and finished eighth in the country in passing efficiency rating this season. However, Georgia fell short of the College Football Playoff after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

Despite the disappointment, Beck was listed as the sixth most valuable college football player by recruiting website On3 Sports. So, is he rolling in the dough? Let's investigate.

According to reports, Beck recently purchased a $300,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante. This has led many to speculate whether his NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals played a role in financing the luxury automobile.

How much does Carson Beck earn?

According to a report from DawgNation, the player has reportedly asked for "upwards of $4 million" to return to Georgia for his fifth season in 2024.

“That [NIL] was not one of the biggest factors of me coming back,” Beck said preceding the Orange Bowl. “Obviously, as the quarterback at Georgia, there’s going to be plenty of opportunities outside of Georgia for me to make NIL and things like that.”

“For now, coming back and trying to win a championship with these guys and this team is so important to me. I know that’s so cliché, and that’s what I’m supposed to say, but I truly believe that.”

Beck's estimated NIL earnings are worth $1.5 million (through partnerships), ranking him sixth in the College Football NIL Rank. The exact financial details of his NIL deals with Associated Credit Union, Leaf Trading Cards, The Players' Lounge, and Zero FG Energy are not publicly disclosed.

However, it is reported that Beck's estimated net worth is around $200,000, primarily fueled by recent NIL deals.

Carson Beck is ready to bring the heat on the gridiron

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs

Beck's football journey began at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was born on Nov. 19, 2002. His high school performance earned him the prestigious title of 2018 Florida Mr. Football.

Initially committed to Alabama, Beck later decided to play football at the University of Georgia.

Carving up defenses in 2023, the quarterback racked up 3,941 yards passing for 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, finishing with a high QBR of 86.0 (ranking 5th nationally).

Currently ranked as the 5th-best quarterback prospect, Beck could skyrocket up draft boards with another stellar season at Georgia.

Will Carson Beck finish another strong year at Georgia Bulldogs, or will he risk losing momentum by staying?

