How CW's ACC media deal impacts college football expansion? Exclusive rights deal through 2036 disables Clemson & UNC's potential re-alignment plans

The ACC has a new broadcast partner, as the conference will start airing football and basketball games on the CW Network.

According to the announcement, the CW has secured the rights to 50 ACC games, beginning Sept. 9. Along with that, 13 ACC football games will air on Saturdays on the CW. The channel will also broadcast 28 ACC men's and 9 women's basketball games throughout December, January, and February.

"We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "The CW's national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW."

The broadcast deal is interesting, as the ACC is in the midst of a 20-year media rights agreement with ESPN that runs through 2035–36.

Does this impact the future of the ACC?

Conference realignment has been massive in college football as the Big 10 and SEC continue to add teams. With that, it has been reported that Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech have all looked into whether or not they could leave the ACC before 2036 without having to pay the conference a reported $120 million exit fee.

However, adding the CW Network to their broadcast deal, could add more money to the teams and hopefully keep them all wanting to be a part of the ACC. Along with that, it has been reported that some colleges want unequal revenue sharing, as the likes of Clemson, Florida State, and Miami, among others, want a bigger piece of the price.

As of now, with the right deals keeping the ACC locked in, and Clemson and UNC likely not wanting to pay the $120 million exit fee, both schools will be a part of the ACC for the foreseeable future.

However, if the exit fee gets dropped, Clemson and UNC would no doubt be major additions to any other conference as college realignment continues to change college sports.

