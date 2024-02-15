"How does DJ Uiagalelei fit into this offense?": CFB analyst questions Florida State's acquisition of former Clemson QB from the transfer portal

DJ Uiagalelei found his footing at Oregon State in the 2023 college football season, following a disappointing tenure at Clemson. This eventually earned him a transfer back to the Atlantic Coast Conference with Florida State, who will be without Jordan Travis in 2024.

However, college football analyst Greg McElroy questions whether the quarterback is the right fit for the Seminoles in a recent episode of “Always College Football.” This is because McElroy feels the team’s set requires a mobile quarterback with agile and quick movements.

“The biggest question I have for Florida State is how does DJ Uiagalelei fit into this offense? Because if you look at what Jordan Travis was, and what they've really recruited too, they really wanted a mobile quarterback that's got some twitch."

"Now, DJ Uiagalelei is mobile, but I would not describe him as a guy that's twitchy. He's not going to be a guy that's going to make you miss in the backfield then take off and burn you."

What DJ Uiagalelei brings to the table at Florida State

Considering the struggles Florida State encountered late last season following Jordan Travis’s injury, bringing in DJ Uiagalelei via the transfer portal was a good choice. Greg McElroy also recognizes what the quarterback potentially brings to the table in Tallahassee.

Nonetheless, the analyst feels the former Clemson signal-caller will be different from Travis who has led the program to significant success in the last few years. This could potentially see Mike Norvell effect some changes in the Seminole’s scheme ahead of the upcoming season.

“He’s a mover and shaker and he can create hard yardage. He’s great in short-yardage situations," McElroy said. "He’s good in quarterback-designed power between the tackles. He’s going to be great after contact.”

“He’s a big guy and he’s really strong and he’s pretty dang athletic but he’s not really that twitchy guy they’ve had in the past or that they've had success with so I will be really curious how they're going to factor his skill set.”

Despite losing a core of its offense to the NFL Draft, Florida State will be looking to replicate the success of last season in 2024 and Uiagalelei will be crucial to that. The quarterback notably has a lot to prove following his failed stint at FSU's arch-rival, Clemson.

With a 12-team playoff set to commence next season, the Seminoles can be rest assured that they won't experience a controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff this time.