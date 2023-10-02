Brian Kelly must be feeling the heat after the LSU Tigers fell to No. 23 in the AP Poll, as they recorded their second loss of their season on Saturday night versus Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels. It wasn't only the fact that the Tigers lost, but the manner in which they did. The clash was a straight shoutout, with the Rebels prevailing 55-49 in the end. In the scoring galore, the LSU defense gave up 706 yards of offense to the Rebels.

Ole Miss recorded 300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in the same game for the first time in 25 years against an SEC opponent. The Tigers offense was firing also, with Jayden Daniels throwing 414 passing yards with four touchdown passes. He was also one yard shy of 100 rushing yards and had a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards with four touchdown passes. He recorded 50 rushing yards with one touchdown in that department.

The Tigers fell to their lowest spot in the season so far, with them dropping to No. 23 in the Week 6 AP Poll. Many fans were left wondering how were the Tigers not entirely dropped from the rankings for this week's AP Poll.

Other fans were left wondering why the Air Force wasn't on the AP Poll:

Some wondered if LSU was even worthy of being ranked this season:

A fan made a list of all the teams that could be ranked before the Tigers:

Maryland fans felt robbed by the AP:

Rounding up the Week 5 AP Poll

While the LSU Tigers weren't dropped, others were. The Florida Gators lost in spectacular fashion to the Kentucky Wildcats, 33-14. Florida, which was ranked No. 22 last week, disappeared from the ranks, and Kentucky crept in at No. 20.

The Jayhawks were hard done for their defeat at the hands of Texas, losing their No. 24 spot and getting dropped from the rankings. The top seven teams all kept their positions into Week 6.

Other important movements were the entrance of Louisville at No. 25 and the Utah Utes dropping to No. 18 after their defeat at the hands of Oregon State.