"How the f**k": Fans left speechless at Oregon signee Dakorien Moore's insane one-handed catch at Polynesian Bowl

The Oregon Ducks signee Dakorien Moore made a name for himself during the 2025 Polynesian Bowl. The five-star WR prospect is one of the most highly anticipated prospects to come to Eugene as a part of the 2025 recruiting class.

During the fourth quarter of the Polynesian Bowl on Friday, both teams were tied 21-21. With over a minute remaining, Dakorien Moore left fans in awe of his incredible skills and athleticism.

The No.1 WR prospect of the 2025 class ran down the field trying to score a touchdown with two defenders blocking his path. However, Moore was not fazed by the challenge and leaped into the air despite being double-teamed. He made an impressive one-handed catch and ran 30 yards with the ball to score a touchdown.

One fan was blown away by Dakorien Moore's skills and the insane one-handed catch for a touchdown.

"How the f**k," this fan commented.

Another fan commented that Moore is going to be the talk of the town when he takes the gridiron for the Oregon Ducks.

"Gonna be fun to watch in Oregon."

This fan compared Dakorien Moore to ex-USC WR Zachariah Branch who was also the No.1 WR in his recruiting class.

"This is all USC fans ever wanted from Zachariah Branch. If not this, at least something that resembles a #1WR in a recruiting class."

Another fan stated that the defenders didn't do their job in blocking the Oregon WR signee.

"Those defenders sucked. Lol."

This fan believed that Moore would go on to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft after his collegiate journey came to an end.

"This is the kind of player that you miss out on and you know you'll see him again in 3 years declaring for the draft as a first-round lock."

One fan was regretful about not bringing the five-star WR to the Texas Longhorns.

"I can't believe we let him leave Texas."

Colorado star Travis Hunter almost injured Dakorien Moore during the touchdown celebration

After scoring the touchdown, the WR celebrated by dancing in the end zone. Travis Hunter, who was the honorary captain in this year's Polynesian Bowl, rushed to celebrate with Moore.

In what looked like the players going for a shoulder bump, the Colorado two-way star slipped and took out Moore's legs with an unintended tackle. This led to him falling onto the turf on his back.

Fortunately, Dakorien Moore was not injured despite falling from quite a height. His teammates rushed to help him off the ground and he eventually ran off the field.

Moore is expected to make an immediate impact for the Oregon Ducks this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if he can help Dan Lanning's team compete for the natty and make it to the playoffs once again.

