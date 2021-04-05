How to get Florida State Seminoles Spring game 2021 tickets?

The Florida State Seminoles are ready to host their spring football game on April 10, 2021.

The Florida State Seminoles will look to bounce back from a rough 2020 college football season. The Seminoles have always been a powerhouse in college football.

On that note, let's take a look at how Florida State Seminole fans can purchase tickets to watch the spring game this weekend.

How to get tickets for the 2021 Florida State Seminoles spring game?

Florida State aren't just offering tickets for the 2021 spring game, but they are also offering packages for fans to tailgate for the game.

If a Seminoles fan wants to tailgate for the 2021 college spring game, they'll need to reserve a spot. Here is what fans need to do to be able to tailgate for the spring game on Saturday.

Florida State Seminoles Tailgating Package

-- There can be up to 10 guests.

-- The fans will receive a premium reserved location.

-- They'll also receive a 10x10 tent and ten chairs.

-- Fans will get one six-foot table with linen.

-- There will be a catering package that serves ten people and is provided by social catering.

-- If a Florida State fan wants to tailgate, they'll need to reserve their spot for $500,

All tailgating information is provided by Florida State University,

Florida State Seminoles tickets for the 2021 spring game

The State Seminoles will be allowing 10,000 fans for their spring game on April 10th. Tickets for season ticket holders will go on sale on March 15th and for the general public a day later. The general admission tickets will be $10 apiece.

The Florida State Seminoles will offer special tickets for their season ticket holders. For $40, the club season ticket holders will be able to buy Dunlap Champions Club tickets.

The Dunlap Champions Club seats are a premium club seating experience surrounding the University Center Club in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Safety Guidelines for the Florida State Seminoles spring game

Florida State University have asked all attendees to practice social distancing when seated in the main bowl and champions club seating.

Fans are expected to wear a facial covering when entering the stadium and while moving around. They'll also be required to be seated unless they are eating or drinking.