"How they gonna do that with 2 less numbers to wear?": CFB world divided over Coach Prime's Colorado having playoff expectations 

In Coach Prime's first season, the Colorado Buffaloes won four games after winning only once the year before. For their second season, the Buffs won eight and made it to a bowl game. Could they make it to the College Football Playoff in year three?

Ad

After an X post suggested the Buffaloes could go 10-2 and earn a trip to the CFP, losing only to Georgia Tech and Arizona State. Some fans think it might be a bridge too far for Coach Sanders' squad, especially with some key departures from last season.

"How they gonna do that with 2 less numbers to wear?" a fan wondered.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"NO. They lose to those two AND at least two of TCU, Utah and Arizona State." another fan added.

"With last year's team, MAYBE. This year's team is just worse in every way. Either way they are 1 and done." a fan wrote.

Other fans believe Colorado has enough to compete in the Big 12. The Buffaloes lost record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, among others, to the NFL draft.

Ad

But they still have Coach Prime and have some talented players in the portal, like Kaydon Salter and Jaheim Oatis, to complement the team's core.

"Most Definitely... KSalt is a constant threat to score from anywhere. Buff's are much bigger on offensive and defensive lines. We dept at receiver. Running attack will be much improved. 9 Wins is the floor. Conference Championship is very likely," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Can’t wait to come back to these comments 🤣," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"With that schedule is very very possible 😅," a fan added.

Top center transfer visiting Coach Prime's Colorado spring game

Waltclaire Flynn Jr., one of the top centers in the transfer portal, will be at the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game on Saturday. Flynn played for the UCF Knights in 2024 but entered the transfer portal this spring

Flynn's presence is of particular concern to Coach Prime's squad after Colorado's starting center, Cam Cleveland, also entered the portal.

Ad

The 6-2, 304-pound Flynn was one of the top centers in last year's class, but saw limited action in Central Florida. In Colorado, he could find his way to the field as early as this season, with the team's glaring opening at center.

Flynn isn't the only transfer visiting Folsom Field. Tackle Blake Steen, safety Terrance Love and EDGE rusher Jahkai Lang also made the trip to Boulder, and all three would be valuable additions to Coach Prime's roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place