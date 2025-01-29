"How to be a man": Colorado standout Jimmy Horn Jr. reveals his greatest lesson from Coach Prime

During an interview shared on X on Tuesday, Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. revealed the most valuable lesson he learned from Coach Deion Sanders. His key takeaway? Accountability and the ability to take coaching.

“You said right now, how to be a man?” Horn Jr. said. “You got to know how to be able to take coaching. You got to be accountable."

“His main things was smart, terrified discipline, and with character. And I don't really like the five characteristics of life that you really need to be a successful person.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Horn Jr. has been named one of eight “rising prospects” from the East-West Shrine Bowl, according to ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid. The prestigious all-star game, set for Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium, provides top college players a platform to impress NFL scouts.

A 2024 standout, Horn Jr. racked up 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in his best college season. Though his numbers dipped this year — 441 yards and one touchdown on 37 receptions — he remains on the radar for NFL teams.

Colorado finished the 2024 season strong with a 9-4 record and Horn Jr. now looks to carry that momentum into his pro aspirations.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s performance fueled his brand value

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) jumps over Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) - Source: Imagn

When Coach Deion Sanders took over Colorado in 2023, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. found his stride. He quickly built chemistry with Sanders and became a key playmaker for the Buffaloes. His on-field performances fueled a surge in his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation, which soared 119% from $212,000 to $454,000, per reports.

Off the field, Horn’s breakout game against NDSU boosted his brand. He has continued to make waves in the NIL market with several high-profile partnerships:

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (8/22/24)

Horn inked a deal with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, further enhancing his brand recognition in the sports and food sectors.

5430 Alliance (3/26/24)

Horn joined forces with the newly launched 5430 Alliance. The alliance aims to provide innovative marketing and sponsorship opportunities for Colorado athletes.

Buffs4Life NIL Collective (1/20/23)

Horn's involvement with the Buffs4Life NIL Collective kicked off with the group's inaugural event, further cementing his place as a key figure in Colorado’s NIL community.

Overall, Jimmy Horn Jr. still put together a solid 2024 season, as the wide receiver recorded 37 receptions for 441 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

Also Read: Jimmy Horn Jr. provides insights on what it's like to play under Deion Sanders

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place