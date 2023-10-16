How many bowl games has Michigan won in the last 20 years? Exploring Wolverines' national championship history 

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the top-rated teams in college football. They have claimed 11 national titles, with the last one coming in 1997.

Ever since Jim Harbaugh took over as the coach of Michigan in 2015, they have been slowly but steadily climbing the ranks once again. He has been consistently putting up winning campaigns for the program and helping them become contenders for the national championship.

However, when it comes to Bowl games, how many have the Wolverines won in the last 20 years?

Tthe Wolverines have played 18 bowl games in the said period, winning five: the 2001 Citrus Bowl, 2003 Outback Bowl, 2008 Capital One Bowl, 2012 Sugar Bowl and 2016 Citrus Bowl.

The last bowl game the Wolverines won was the 2016 Citrus Bowl game. They went against the Florida Gators, and it was also Harbaugh's first Bowl game as the Wolverines coach.

They won the game 21-7, marking Harbaugh's first Bowl win with the program. Since then, Michigan has played six bowl games but lost all of them. The last time they made a bowl appearance was during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

The Wolverines went the TCU Horned Frogs in the game. Unfortunately, TCU clinched the victory 51-45 to make the national finals, where they lost to Georgia 65-7.

However, Jim Harbaugh has been successful in leading the Wolverines to two conference championship titles. They were crowned back-to-back Big Ten conference champions in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, the Wolverines put up an impressive 11-1 final record, with their only loss coming at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Can they three beat the conference title this year?

Michigan Wolverines' stats so far this season

After winning the Big Ten conference last season, Harbaugh's team has been performing exceptionally well this campaign. They're on a seven-game winning streak and have not lost a single game.

Last weekend, they went up against Indiana. Michigan put up another incredible display of their talent, dismantling their rivals 52-7.

If Jim Harbaugh's team continues to perform at this level, their dreams of three-peating the Big Ten Conference might just come true.