"How many people have been able to go 16 years and not have a bump in the road?" - Nick Saban claps back at critics doubting Alabama's dynasty

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has responded to critics who are doubting his team.

The Crimson Tide are 2-1 to begin the season and lost to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 as a home favorite. Alabama then struggled in Week 3 against South Florida which has left many questioning if the Crimson Tide are a top-10 team.

Alabama hasn't won a National title since 2020 and also missed the college football playoff last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As of right now, it looks like the Crimson Tide will be missing the playoff once again, which has people doubting Alabama.

With the Crimson Tide being doubted, Nick Saban spoke to ESPN and responded to the doubters.

"We've got a better team than the way we played last week. I don't know if we've got a good enough team to beat Ole Miss or anybody else we play, but we've got a better team than we played last week."

He added:

"Texas has a damn good team, probably one of the best five teams in the country and we were ahead of them in the fourth quarter. I mean, how many people have been able to go 16 years and not have a bump in the road?"

Nick Saban certainly has a point over the dynasty he built with the Alabama Crimson Tide. For nearly two decades, Alabama has been the team to beat in college football as the school has won six national titles with Saban as its head coach.

Alabama Crimson Tide entering a must-win game against Ole Miss

On Saturday, Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Ole Miss Rebels in a big game for both of their seasons.

Given the fact that Alabama has already lost this season, the Crimson Tide will likely need to win out if they are going to play in the SEC Championship game.

Although people are doubting Alabama, Saban has full confidence in his team that they will rebound big against Ole Miss this week. The Crimson Tide are seven-point favorites against the Rebels this Saturday and will then head on the road to play Mississippi State next Saturday.