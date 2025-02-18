How many points did Alabama players make in the 2025 NFL season? A look at the latest record

Although the Alabama Crimson Tide did not make the College Football Playoff this season, they made history by breaking a unique record. Former Alabama players scored 886 points during the 2024 NFL season, the most by any school in history.

The previous record was set by Florida State in 2016 when the Seminoles in the NFL scored a total of 705 points. Alabama got the better of Florida State by more than 100 points.

The biggest Alabama contributors in 2024 were Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored 20 touchdowns, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry with 18 touchdowns and Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs with 16 touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded 14 touchdowns. Minnesota Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard also has to be taken into account with 38 field goals and 38 extra points.

This is a testament to Nick Saban's ability to develop NFL-ready talent during his tenure at Alabama between 2007 and 2023.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer named among coaches who could win their first national title in 2025

The bar was certainly set high for Kalen DeBoer during his first season at Alabama, with the basic expectation being that he could get the storied program into the expanded College Football Playoff. Those are always the expectations at storied programs like the one at Tuscaloosa.

There's no denying that DeBoer failed in his goal, managing only a 9-4 overall record which includes a 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. This was the first season without a double-digit number of wins since Nick Saban's first season in 2007.

Nonetheless, USA Today believes there's raw material to be exploited in DeBoer. The publication recently added Kalen DeBoer's name to their list of the coaches most likely to win their first national title in 2024.

DeBoer came in No. 4 out of six coaches ranked by USA Today. Above him were Steve Sarkisian, Dan Lanning and Brian Kelly. The Alabama coach ranked above Marcus Freeman and James Franklin.

