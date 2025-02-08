"How many Pros are on that staff! WOW": Deion Sanders announces huge coaching staff hire after Michael Faulk

Deion Sanders is transforming Colorado football with another major coaching addition, hiring former NFL Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as the Buffaloes' assistant offensive line coach. This move follows the recent appointment of Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, reinforcing Sanders’s strategy of infusing NFL experience into his staff.

Coach Prime announced on Saturday via a Tweet:

"How many Pros are on that staff! WOW"

Sanders is committed to building an "NFL mindset" in Boulder. With Gurode joining other high-profile additions like Warren Sapp and Faulk, the Buffaloes are embracing a professional-level approach.

Gurode, a University of Colorado alumnus, returns to his alma mater after a decorated playing career. The Dallas Cowboys drafted him in 2002, and he spent nine seasons with the team, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. More recently, he coached in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas. In 2023, he was inducted into the CU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Last season, Colorado finished 9-4, ranked No. 25 nationally, and produced Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter along with projected top-5 NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders didn’t mince his words when discussing coaching in the NFL

Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX - Source: Imagn

On his new Tubi series, "We Got Time Today," Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders told former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman:

“I couldn’t coach pro ball." [H/T SI]

Sanders reflected on the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the team’s head coaching vacancy. Dallas ultimately hired Brian Schottenheimer, but Sanders was candid about why the job wouldn’t have suited him. Aikman, however, sees Sanders as a strong fit for the NFL.

“I was asked a lot of questions about how do you think Deion would do?” Aikman recounted. “I said, ‘I think Deion would do great.’ There are a small handful of people that I know that I just simply would not bet against. And Deion is one of those handful of people. He’s proven it at every stop. He’d be successful in the NFL.”

Aikman acknowledged why Sanders may be more impactful at the college level but believes he could have thrived in Dallas.

“I think that for Dallas, Deion would’ve been a really good fit, because he would’ve commanded the room,” Aikman said. “His personality is such that people would’ve know he was in charge. I think that’s important for any organization to know that the head coach is the one who’s calling the shots and he’s in charge.”

Now, Sanders faces the challenge of replacing Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both projected to be top NFL draft picks.

