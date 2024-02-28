How many Texas players are in the 2024 NFL combine? List of top Longhorns looking to shine in the big leagues

The Texas Longhorns had a 2023 season to remember.

In their final year in the Big 12 before their move to the SEC, the Longhorns were able to win the Big 12 championship comfortably. This gave them their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, where they would lose to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.

Many players, like quarterback Quinn Ewers, are staying in Austin. However, with the NFL draft approaching, several players have declared and been invited to the NFL combine, which began Monday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

But how many Longhorns will be present at the combine?

How many Texas Longhorns players will be present at the NFL Combine?

The Longhorns will have 11 players from last year's roster at the NFL scouting combine.

Here's a run-down of who they are:

Bryon Murphy II (DT)

Murphy has had three strong seasons with the Longhorns. In 2023, Murphy recorded 29 tackles and five sacks on a strong Longhorns defensive line.

T'Vondre Sweat (DT)

Alongside Murphy, T'Vondre Sweat was also part of the Longhorns defensive line. He recorded 42 tackles for Texas in 2023 and is predicted to be an early second-round draft pick.

Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE)

Sanders was an underrated part of Ewers' offense but is one of the best tight ends available in the draft, second only to Brock Bowers. Sanders scored two touchdowns and 682 yards during the 2023 season.

Johnathan Brooks (RB)

Running back Brooks was a strong point for the Longhorns, recording 1139 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he tore his ACL near the end of the regular season, so he has not played competitive football since mid-November, missing the Longhorns championship and bowl games.

Adornai Mitchell (WR)

One half of the Longhorns' pair of strong wide receivers, Mitchell had a strong season, scoring 11 touchdowns, including one in the Sugar Bowl defeat.

Xavier Worthy (WR)

Xavier Worthy, the other half of the Longhorns’ strong wide receiving pair, is one of the best WRs available in the draft and should be a first-round pick. His strong 2023 season, where he received over 1000 yards, is the reason for this, and a good combination could improve his position further.

Christian Jones (OT)

The interior lineman played 12 games for the Longhorns in 2023 and did not allow a single sack.

Ryan Watts (CB)

The cornerback had two strong seasons in Texas, recording 91 tackles during those two seasons. He missed the end of the season with an injury but could be a good pick in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

Jaylan Ford (LB)

Ford recorded the highest amount of tackles for any Longhorn in 2023, with 101. He is one of the best linebackers in the draft and could be a third or fourth-round pick.

Kellan Robinson (RB)

Another one of the Longhorns’ running backs, Robinson, was underused throughout his time in Texas. In a draft class that contains the likes of Blake Corum and Johnathan Brooks, Robinson may struggle to be seen if he doesn't outperform at the scouting combine.

Jordan Whittington (WR)

Jordan Whittington was with Texas for five years and was consistent in his form. Whittington was the third-best wide receiver on the roster in 2023 and will need to prove himself in the combine to show the NFL teams that he can make a difference.

