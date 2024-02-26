18 players from Jim Harbaugh's squad to represent Michigan at 2024 NFL Combine unlocking biggest milestone in last 20 years

The Michigan Wolverines, led by Jim Harbaugh, were a team to watch last season. They went undefeated during the regular season and defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game to advance to the playoffs as the top team in the country. They then defeated the Washington Huskies to earn their first national championship since 1997.

Harbaugh has a great roster up in Ann Arbor that helped him conquer the college football world. Now the effects of that roster are visible as the date of the NFL Combine nears. The Wolverines are creating history by sending the highest number of draftable players from a single school in the last two decades.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, as many as 18 Michigan Wolverines are going to participate in Indianapolis on Monday to showcase their skills to the league scouts. This is the highest number of players going to the workout from a single school since at least 2003.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

TE AJ Barner, OLs Karsen Barnhart, LaDarius Henderson, Trente Jones, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent and Zak Zinter are part of the Michigan crew going to Indianapolis.

The biggest star is undoubtedly quarterback J.J. McCarthy, followed by running back Blake Corum and wide receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to round out the offensive lineup.

On the defensive side, LBs Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor, DL Kris Jenkins and DBs Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace make up the rest of the list.

Also read: How many Michigan players are in the 2024 NFL Combine? Exploring Wolverines' dominance at pre-draft event following Natty success

The changes for the Michigan Wolverines going into the 2024 season

The Michigan Wolverines will be a different team going into the 2024 season, not just in terms of the huge corpus of players they are losing to the NFL draft but also in the coaching room.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has left Ann Arbor to take up the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching role. So instead of him, Sherrone Moore will be leading the Wolverines in a bid to defend their title this fall.

Expand Tweet

Will the Michigan Wolverines be able to replicate their success in 2024? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Blake Corum scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Michigan RB