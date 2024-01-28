Sherrone Moore's coaching staff at Michigan: A look into the new Wolverines HC's assistant coaches and management

After Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to join the Los Angeles Chargers, the program replaced him with its former offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore. Moore has it in him to be Michigan's next head coach. He led the Wolverines to a 4-0 record during the 2023 season when Harbaugh was serving a three-game suspension.

As Moore prepares for his debut season as head coach, fans must wonder what the coaching staff at Ann Arbor under him will look like. The 37-year-old is already assembling a team, hoping to become successful like Harbaugh.

Sherrone Moore's coaching staff at Michigan

When the 37-year-old was announced as Jim Harbaugh's replacement, he was congratulated by Michigan's coaching staff on social media. This shows the staff is happy to work under Moore as the new HC.

Even the 36-year-old clarified that he wishes to retain as many members of the coaching staff as possible from the Jim Harbaugh era. This might be beneficial as the current coaching staff helped the Wolverines win the national championship undefeated. Furthermore, it will also help retain the current roster compared to the time taken to adjust to new faces.

Moore also praised the team's strength and conditioning coach, Ben Herbert. Hebert has been in Ann Arobro since 2018 and received widespread acclaim from Harbaugh in the past few years. It will be a boost for the team's physical and strength development if Herbert decides to remain in Ann Arbor.

Who will replace Jesse Minter as DC of Michigan?

Unfortunately, Sherrone Moore has to bear the loss of former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter is leaving Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh and take over as the new DC of the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Minter's replacement has not been finalized, a few names are making rounds about who could be the next defensive coordinator of the Wolverines. And if the program is looking to hire someone from within the coaching staff, then defensive backs coach Steve Clinckscale could be a possibility.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston is another in-house name that could be a possible replacement. With Clinckscale's prowess in passing defense and Elston's capabilities in running defense, the duo could go on to be co-defensive coordinators and elevate Michigan's defense.

Who will be Michigan's new offensive coordinator?

With Sherrone Moore promoted, the Michigan Wolverines are tasked with finding a new offensive coordinator. And one of the best possible names for the position is quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.

Campbell has been with the Wolverines since 2022. Before this, he served as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion. Thus, Campbell has the experience of leading a team's offense. Furthermore, he also called the plays during the team's 2023 season opener against East Carolina when both Moore and Harbaugh were suspended.

While Campbell is the most logical option, the team could explore their options. It could look into Andy Ludwig from Utah or Kasey Dunn from Oklahoma State.

