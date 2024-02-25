Blake Corum scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Michigan RB

Star running back Blake Corum, who brought the National Championship back to Michigan, is up for grabs in the 2024 NFL Draft and there are certain to be many teams interested in him. The only issue is where he will be selected as running backs have been devalued in the draft as many people feel that there is value to be had in later rounds.

But anyone who saw Christian McCaffrey lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl knows how important a running back is. General managers would have also seen how Isiah Pacheco's powerful runs powered the Kansas City Chiefs when their wide receivers were struggling.

Accordingly, a franchise could decide that Blake Corum is the missing piece that they need to become competitive.

Blake Corum draft profile

Blake Corum is a strong and elusive running back who weighs 213 lbs at a height of just 5'8". He can bench press 225 30 times which shows his power. But he is also very good at changing directions by using jump cuts and other movements.

He is comfortable in both zone and man coverages and that points to his game intelligence. He is great at breaking tackles and evading defenders due to his uniquely powerful build and sub 6' height.

If there are any concerns regarding Blake Corum, it is that he had a knee injury in 2022 and there are doubts about his durability. He also needs to get better at pass protection understanding in passing downs and also improve his receiving capability. While he is great at breaking tackles, he might not have the size to break through stacked boxes on the goal-line.

Blake Corum landing spots

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the worst team in the 2023 regular season as it pertained to the run game. They accumulated just 1,509 yards on the ground. It was an Achilles heel for them even in Tom Brady's final season and that carried over to Baker Mayfield's first.

They have now lost Dave Canales, their offensive coordinator, to the head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers. With a different scheme possible, their quarterback needs all the help he can get with the rushing game. Blake Corum could be an invaluable addition there.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals finished with a winning record but failed to make the playoffs. They were the only AFC North team not in the postseason and much of it had to do with Joe Burrow's calf injury to begin the season and then the unfortunate even that ruled him out for the end of the year.

Knowing his injury record, they need to ensure that they have a good running game so that they do not depend so much on their quarterback. With offensive coordinator Brian Callahan leaving for the Tennesse Titans head coaching job, there might be some changes in the passing game. A running game is a must to ensure that there is no drop off in performance during the transition in a tough division.

Blake Corum could be the answer to that. Their 1,527 rushing yards in the entirety of the 2023 season was the second-lowest behind the Buccaneers.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in new era after getting rid of Pete Carroll. Geno Smith is a fine quarterback but not amongs those that one considers elite. The franchise had only 1,580 yards in rushing, which was the fifth-worst in the league.

Getting Blake Corum can help with the transition to a new coaching system. Mike Macdonald is a defensive coach and drafting the Michigan running back could signal a return to the Seahawks' formula that brought them the Super Bowl. A strong running threat coupled with an elite defense can often do wonders.