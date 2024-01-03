How much does the cheapest and most expensive CFB National Championship ticket cost?

The College Football National Championship will take place on Monday, January 8, in Houston, Texas.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship, while the Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

How has the final battle between Michigan and Washington affected the cost of getting into the game?

College football National championship ticket prices

According to the ticket reseller website, Gametime, the cheapest ticket to get into the National Championship is $933, and the most expensive ticket is $10,381.

However, the prices of tickets dropped after the matchup of Michigan vs. Washington got locked in on Monday evening.

The highest-priced ticket was $12,055 per ticket after Michigan won and before Texas lost to Washington.

Michigan Wolverines top Alabama in OT

Michigan beat Alabama in overtime.

The Michigan Wolverines advanced to the National Championship game with a 27-20 OT win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan was led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had a game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes to go to help force OT.

With the Wolverines getting the win and advancing to the National Championship, Jim Harbaugh says winning it all with this group means everything.

"It's what it means to these guys, to our players the most," Harbaugh said. "To them, to be champions. For their parents, to have their son be a champion. Their brothers and sisters, their grandparents. For our coaches. For my kids, to have a dad be champion. Then my parents."

"Just those people that get to feel what that's like ... my ecstatic joy is for our players and our coaches and our fans and our families. That they get to experience that joy of being a champion."

Washington is ready to prove the doubters wrong again

The Washington Huskies are now 14-0 but have been the underdogs in their last two games.

Washington was the underdog in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon and then again in the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns. The Huskies proved everyone wrong once more, which linebacker Bralen Trice believes has served as motivation.

"I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that," Trice said. "You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

In the opening line for the National Championship, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Washington.