Insider notes on NFL interest in Jim Harbaugh: Four teams in the mix for embattled Michigan HC 

Frank Reich was just the first of many coaches fired, as several jobs are expected to open up in the coming weeks. Washington, New England, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas are expected to be in the market for new head coaches come January. Chicago and Tampa Bay could be added to the list.

One of the hot names teams will be seeking to lead their franchise is Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Here’s what league sources are telling me on where Harbaugh may end up if he heads to the NFL.

Harbaugh’s name has been linked to NFL teams the past several years, yet he consistently chose to return to Ann Arbor. Sources tell me it’s less than 50-50 he repeats that decision, pointing to several factors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Harbaugh's future's up in the air

Michigan has its best team in years and is primed to make a run for the national title or, at the very least, the title game. Then there are multiple investigations that have weighed on Harbaugh and the program, including the recent sign-stealing incident that has yet to come to a final conclusion.

From the Wolverines’ point of view, Sherrone Moore, handpicked by Harbaugh to lead the team during his most recent suspension, did a fantastic job the past three games including victories over Penn State and Ohio State. He’s the natural replacement if Harbaugh decides to return to the NFL.

So who could Harbaugh end up with? Here’s what my sources are telling me.

Could the Los Angeles Chargers move for Jim Harbaugh with Brandon Staley struggling?

The Chargers seem like a natural fit. They have a talented roster that’s ready to win now, they have an established quarterback and they only need a few more pieces. It’s also not too far from the place where Harbaugh started his coaching career, the University of San Diego. And as one source told me, the Chargers are desperate to get their own Sean McVay into the building they share with the Rams.

As good a fit as it may be, few see Harbaugh ending up with the Chargers. There are two main factors: money and control.

Harbaugh is likely to command an annual salary in excess of $15 million, and no one believes the Chargers, one of the most cash-strapped teams in the league, will pay any coach that amount of money. By contrast, current head coach Brandon Staley is making a reported $4 million annually.

The other factor is control; wherever Harbaugh ends up, he’ll want a lot of it. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has done a good job putting together a roster that’s ready to win now, and people believe owner Dean Spanos won’t cede control over to Harbaugh.

Where the Carolina Panthers stand on bringing Jim Harbaugh to town

The Panthers’ job will be one of the least attractive for any candidate, especially someone like Harbaugh.

Anyone who takes the Carolina job goes in knowing they do not have a pick in the first round of the draft, a selection expected to be the initial selection of the draft. Secondly, any new coach inherits Bryce Young and must be sold that the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has the ability to lead the franchise into the future. People close to Harbaugh tell me he’s not a fan of the quarterback, and Young makes the Panthers job basically a non-starter.

Then there’s the fact he’ll have to deal with owner David Tepper, who likes to inject his opinions and steer decisions. People tell me Harbaugh won’t stand for that.

Could the Las Vegas Raiders turn to Jim Harbaugh?

Here’s where it gets interesting. I’m told Harbaugh and Mark Davis have had a very good relationship for a while now and the Raiders would be a natural fit, but several factors come into play.

First and foremost is the existing regime of Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce. There are people in the league who believe Davis will keep Kelly and Pierce around if the team finishes strong. As mentioned in my article from November 4, there is a groundswell of support within the Raiders organization for Kelly.

There’s also the question of Davis being comfortable with the head coach once again being in full control. It didn’t work out for the Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler team, and Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock had a tough go of it on the personnel side.

The Raiders have a lot of interest in Harbaugh, yet in the end it will come down to whoever Mark Davis is listening to and trusts.

Why Jim Harbaugh coaching the Chicago Bears is a little complicated

If the Bears clear out the front office, which is speculation at this point, it would be another interesting scenario in the Harbaugh saga. Putting aside for a second that Chicago selected Harbaugh in the first round of the 1987 draft and he played with the organization for seven years, the franchise will be in an enviable position next April and will be attractive to any coaching candidate.

Bears Vikings Football

The team has a pair of first-round picks, including potentially the first selection of the draft courtesy of the Panthers and their own choice, which is likely to be a top-five pick. With several outstanding quarterbacks at the top of the draft as well as left-tackle prospects, Harbaugh could turn the franchise around immediately.

I have been told Harbaugh is partial to having Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy with him should he be coaching on Sundays next season. I reported here at Sportskeeda on November 9 that the expectation is McCarthy will enter the draft after this season. While I highly doubt any team would take McCarthy with a top-five pick, the Bears could once again trade down, as they did this past draft, and add a lot more draft capital to their ledger.

The Commanders have been mentioned as potential suitors for Harbaugh, yet with Washington moving towards analytics, few see that happening.