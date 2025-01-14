The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy and are in need of a new head coach. Owner Jerry Jones reportedly spoke to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders about the job.

Sanders is set to enter the third year of his five-year deal with Colorado. So, if he leaves, Dallas would have to buy Sanders out of his deal. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, Sanders has an $8 million buyout this year, which Jones would have to pay Colorado.

"Jerry would owe Colorado $8mil buyout if he were to actually hire Deion Sanders away. Most people I know look at this as a contract leverage play from Sanders’ side and Jerry being PT Barnum from the Dallas side," Allbright wrote.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With Sanders having a buyout, it does put a hurdle on him potentially being the Cowboys coach.

Sanders has gone 40-18 as a head coach in college between Jackson State and Colorado. With the Buffaloes, he's 13-12 and helped turn around a 1-win program to nine wins just two years later.

Deion Sanders loves coaching Colorado

Deion Sanders broke his silence on the reported interest in the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. However, Coach Prime says he loves coaching in Boulder and being a part of young kid's lives.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders signed a five-year $29.5 million deal with Colorado. He has been linked to NFL jobs in the past, but Sanders said in November, he is happy coaching college.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and College Football Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.