How much is Jonathan Smith's contract buyout? Michigan State HC's salary structure and contract details explored 

In a surprising move, the Michigan State Spartans have secured the services of Jonathan Smith as their new football coach after he reportedly met with the Beavers' team to inform his decision to leave.

This strategic hiring comes after a tumultuous period under former head coach Mel Tucker, who faced dismissal amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Jonathan Smith's contract buyout

Smith's departure from Oregon State, where he had six years remaining on his contract, raises questions about the financial arrangements surrounding his move to Michigan State.

The contract, valued at $31.2 million through 2029, includes a noteworthy $3 million buyout.

According to College Football Network, Smith's base salary was $4.85 million in 2023, with a $100,000 increase each year.

A look at Jonathan Smith's head coaching record with Oregon State

Over six seasons, Jonathan Smith guided the Beavers to a 34-35 record. The recent 8-4 mark, with consecutive seasons of at least eight wins, highlights the sustained improvement under Smith's leadership.

Upon his return to Oregon State in 2017, Smith inherited a team that finished the season with a dismal 1-11 record. However, he orchestrated a turnaround through strategic planning and building a strong foundation.

In 2022, he shared the Pac-12 Coach of the Year honor with Washington's Kalen DeBoer.

As Michigan State welcomes Smith, it is with the understanding that he brings a proven track record and a knack for revitalizing football programs facing adversity.

Having witnessed success under previous coaches like Mark Dantonio and Nick Saban, the Spartans are placing their hopes on Smith's ability to continue the legacy of competitive football in the Big Ten.