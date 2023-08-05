The Notre Dame TV deal with NBC has lasted 32 years and has ensured that the Fighting Irish make enough money to stay independent.

The Fighting Irish have one of the country's most widespread fanbases, allowing them a unique TV deal that almost rivals some Power Five conference teams.

The current Notre Dame TV deal expires in 2025 and is worth $26 million a year including an agreement with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It helps that the next Notre Dame TV deal will likely be negotiated by Pete Bevacqua, who has joined them as incoming athletic director, replacing Jack Swarbrick. Bevacqua is the former NBC Sports chairman.

According to reporter John Ourand, Notre Dame is looking for parity with the Big Ten teams in its next contract.

“Sources say the school should expect around $60 million per year from a new contract,” Ourand said. “Though it’s hard to predict how the media business will look three years from now.”

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: Any potential changes in the Big Ten are not expected to impact Notre Dame’s view on independence.

How does the Notre Dame TV deal impact realignment?

The Big Ten's huge $7 billion TV deal with CBS, NBC and Fox, which is rumored to be worth up to $100 million per program when it begins in 2025, could have ramifications for any future Notre Dame TV deal.

With Notre Dame expecting the same windfall, the choice could be to join the Big Ten or remain independent on a lower contract. Notre Dame is such a lucrative brand that there's a related clause in the Big Ten contract.

Apparently, the clause stipulates that were the Fighting Irish to join, they would be paid a certain amount of money by the networks.

The conference realignment games have been the main theme of college sports this summer.

It seems as if the Big 12 under commissioner Brett Yormark is content to bring an end to any relevance the Pac-12 has with its latest acquisition of the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Oregon and Washington are departing for the Big Ten, possibly impacting Notre Dame's move there.

Patrick Crakes, ex-Fox Sports executive, succinctly laid down the scenario facing Notre Dame, its future TV deal and its independent status:

“My big-picture thought is that Notre Dame will need a conference to support a three-time bump long term. I think either the Big Ten or SEC would do. Also, don’t rule out a third new conference in several years. A lot of assumptions are falling apart as pay-TV-bundle economics go flat.”

All eyes are on Notre Dame and what it will do next. Independence or swimming in the conference realignment money for the Fighting Irish?