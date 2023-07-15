Will Big Ten media rights deal end Notre Dame's NBC deal? Long-standing partnership between Peacock Network & Irish football is in jeopardy

The long-standing partnership between Notre Dame football and NBC could be in jeopardy, and the Big Ten might have played a huge role in it. The Fighting Irish home games have been broadcasted by NBC since 1991 as the school maintains its football-independent status.

However, a new media deal sealed by the Big Ten in 2022 is set to create a huge financial windfall for the conference. The conference secured a seven-year television broadcast rights deal, worth over $7 billion with Fox, CBS, and NBC and it reportedly comes with some caveats.

With each school set to earn around $100 million annually on the deal from 2025, the huge TV money might be enough to lure the Fighting Irish into the conference. The university reportedly earns $26 million from NBC and its TV arrangement with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Notre Dame's association with NBC — and NBC's new association with the Big Ten — makes it likely that the Fighting Irish would add more Big Ten games to its schedule."



Big Ten media deal, a "Notre Dame's clause"

The Big Ten's media deal reportedly includes specific provisions outlining the additional annual financial compensation if Notre Dame decides to join the conference. The trio of networks will have to pay the conference an unknown extra amount annually.

This further confirms the interest of the Big Ten in luring the Irish into its roster. The Irish have been linked to the conference over the years but the school cherishes its independence. This Big Ten is, however, hopeful it could happen one day.

Notre Dame is in negotiations with NBC for a contract extension. The anticipated new deal is rumored to be valued at approximately $60-$75 million per year. This is a substantial sum that would likely enable the Fighting Irish to maintain their football independence.

However, in a case where the two are unable to find common ground, the Irish could reconsider a change in their stance on independence. In non-football sports, the university is bound by the ACC's grant-of-rights agreement until 2036.

To thrive as a college football destination, NBC needs Notre Dame.



So, how does program and network make a new media deal work that serves both?



theathletic.com/4673824/2023/0… To maintain its independence, Notre Dame needs NBC.To thrive as a college football destination, NBC needs Notre Dame.So, how does program and network make a new media deal work that serves both?

Independent status could obstruct a huge deal

Notre Dame is reportedly seeking up to $60-75 million in their next television deal. This is a figure that analysts believe might not be realistic if the school stays independent. Former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant Patrick Crakes said:

“My big-picture thought is that Notre Dame will need a conference to support a three-time bump long term. I think either the Big Ten or SEC would do. Also, don’t rule out a third new conference in several years. A lot of assumptions are falling apart as pay-TV-bundle economics go flat.”

Nonetheless, the Irish are a huge brand in college football, which means a lot. Fans wait to see what this could secure them going forward.

