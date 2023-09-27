How does Pac-12's eventual collapse impact the new CFP format? CFP Committee exploring a revised 12-team format 

The Pac-12 Conference is currently one of the major leagues in college football, and its collapse on July 1, 2024, will differentiate the College Football Playoff format. The CFP format is ready to be changed, as the CFP Management Committee has already approved a format to be implemented next season, but the Pac-12 collapse could change things.

The CFP Management Committee, comprising the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, has to decide on a format going forward as the current four-team model has its issues. Atlantic Coast Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with Yahoo Sports about how urgently a decision needs to be made.

"We need to really make a decision this fall. We are going to be inside of a year as it relates to the playing season of 2024. I do believe there has to be some reward for being a conference champion. That needs to be placed in whatever model we decide, whether that's 6+6 or 5+7. Maybe it's the same format that we've agreed upon or talked about before what happened to the Pac-12. Maybe it's the top five conferences or top five ranked teams or the champions of the four conferences and best Group of Five." H/t Yahoo Sports

The collapse of the conference will affect the College Football Playoff format, but knowing it happened allows things to be different. To clarify what Phillips means by 6+6 and 5+7, it would be the six highest-ranked conference champions and the highest non-conference champion-ranked teams, or five and seven for the other format.

Does the Pac-12 collapse have too much of a bearing on the decision?

While the Pac-12 Conference is collapsing and making a Power Five essentially turn into a Power Four, there is not too much difference there. The argument that can be made now is that a Group of Five conference can take the spot of the Conference of Champions to keep the same 5+7 format going.

The CFP Management Committee consists of 11 decision-makers, so why can't they just simply provide the evidence for the 5+7 or 6+6 model with who would be considered for the 5 or 6 portion and put it to a vote? The Pac-12 was going to be in regardless so deciding on that spot seems simple. In all honesty, having the Power Four conferences and the highest-ranked Group of Five conference winner with the seven-highest non-conference champion seems simple enough.

This gives value to dominating and winning the conference. The issue would come from the Group of Five seemingly only getting one position each year, but that's how this works in college football.