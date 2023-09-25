Pac-12 has "4 teams in top 10 for *last time in conference history"; CFB world troll George Kliavkoff's potential final showdown

The Pac-12 Conference has been dealing with a lot of issues off the field, but they have been dominating despite all the recent setbacks. With Sunday's most recent AP Poll heading into Week 5 of the college football season, the Conference of Champions made history as the first time they have had four teams in the AP Poll Top 10.

The Washington Cougars (7), USC Trojans (8), Oregon Ducks (9) and Utah Utes (10) all made the top 10. That does not include the Washington State Cougars (16) and Oregon State Beavers (19) also being ranked in the most recent polls.

People on social media decided to take action and cheer on the Pac-12 Conference for the state it is in, despite having one of the best overall football conferences this season.

The Pac-12 Conference is set to implode as 10 of the 12 teams currently in the league leave on July 1, 2024.

Only Washington State and Oregon State have not officially found a home if they decide to leave so it will be interesting to see if this changes the outlook for the conference going forward.

Will the Pac-12 Conference cease to exist after the season?

The Pac-12 Conference has had a lot of drama surrounding it throughout the last two years and things have been steadily taking a nosedive ever since.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has not been able to get a stranglehold on the conference and has seen all of the pieces continue to separate off and join other Power Five conferences as a result.

The only two schools that have not decided to join another conference as of this writing are the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars.

Both programs are trying to keep the Conference of Champions alive instead of leaving but that might be too much of a pipe dream at this juncture as there is no media rights deal once July 1, 2024, hits.

Unless the conference is going to merge with another conference, like the Mountain West or a different Group of Five conference, it will be difficult to see life after this season.

The conference has a lot of intellectual property and a lot of brand value so continuing the Conference of Champions with new leadership could be a strong direction to go in.

However, it will not be anywhere near the level that the conference currently is and will need to prove it can be viable once again. If not, they will need to figure out a new option for the teams still hoping for the conference to survive.