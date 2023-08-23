The Pac-12 implosion has officially become a threat to other conferences that are not at the top of the food chain. New York Post writer Ryan Glasspiegel reported that other conferences, except Southeastern and Big Ten, getting in the way of College Football Playoff changes will risk "Pac-12-ing themselves" out.

"One source cautioned to The Post that the other conferences risk imploding along the lines of the Pac-12, which greatly overvalued itself in network rights negotiations, if they stand too obstinately in the way of what the Big Ten and SEC want." h/t New York Post

This is as stern of a warning to the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference as we can see. They are saying either fall in line or your conference will be ransacked.

This is something that can change as the top conferences are flexing their muscles. The current rules for the expanded playoffs are that the six highest-rated conference champions and six at-large bids qualify.

Things, however, can be changing with the Pac-12 implosion taking their conference to not being at the same level as the other Power Five conferences.

Is the Pac-12 implosion the death of the Conference of Champions?

The Pac-12 implosion has been something that has been widely talked about for the last year or so. They have lost eight of their 12 teams to other conferences beginning in 2024. It will be interesting to see if they can recover from the issues that have popped up as they have no media rights deal after July 1, 2024.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is going to need to figure things out as he and consultant Oliver Luck could save the conference from extinction. A merger with the Mountain West Conference seems to be the best option for the Conference of Champions as they are the closest Group of Five conferences.

The current Pac-4 teams are the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Cougars, California Golden Bears, and Stanford Cardinal. That is a good start to a conference. So, if Kliavkoff and Luck can figure out how to get a merger in place, they can have a decent conference.

Will it be competing with the SEC and the Big Ten? No, but it can be a representable product that has a future.

This is still a way away from actually happening but it seems to be the most likely scenario. Stanford and Cal have been rumored to be looking at the ACC, but their best bet seems to be recovering from a Pac-12 implosion.