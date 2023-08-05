Is the Pac-12 dead? After Oregon and Washington to Big Ten, 2 more set to leave to join Big-12: Reports

With two more programs leaving the conference, is the Pac-12 dead seems to be the question in everyone's minds.

The conference has already lost the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans to the Big Ten and the Colorado Buffaloes to the Big 12. Now, they have lost the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies to the Big Ten on Friday.

ESPN's edge Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote about the conference realignment and how it will continue to affect the Pac-12.

"The spotlight wil quickly shift to Pac-12 members Arizona State and Utah, which could take a few days to determine their future. The Big 12 has also courted them, the final two of the so-called 'Corner Schools.'

"But they always have been on a separate timeline from Colorado and Arizona, which both had meetings with the Big 12 in recent months before jumping aboard."

If the conference continues to lose teams, there are going to be a lot of questions about the health of the league. So, is the Pac-12 dead? Let's take a deep dive into the discussion:

Is the Pac-12 dead or is it on life support?

Is the Pac-12 dead is definitely something that should be asked. The Pac-12 has now lost five teams, and it might be more by the time the 2023 season kicks off. With no sign of a strong media rights deal comparable to the rest of the Power Five conferences, there's going to be no life in the conference going forward.

A strong media rights deal can go a long way for the Pac-12, as they need to both attract programs as well as keep current members happy. The instability of the future by Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and inability to see what's going on is a huge reason they are where they are right now.

The current offer from Apple TV seems to be $25 million per team, but that's not enough to realistically expect quality programs to stay with the league. If the Pac-12 is able to figure things out on that front, their future will be brighter.

If they're not going to be able to do that and get caught behind a paywall, is the Pac-12 dead would not be a question but instead would be the end of the Conference of Champions.