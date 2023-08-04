$25 million new Pac-12 media deal proposal for George Kliavkoff ahead of final judgment day: Reports

The Pac-12 media deal has been a hot topic of conversation, as there's a lot riding on the financial figure of the deal. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has a huge decision to make about presenting the best opportunities for the conference amidst deals being too few and far between.

Columnist and Emmy Award-winning TV producer and director Jim Williams has reported that Kliavkoff is presenting the best offer available. The known deal is with Apple TV for about $25 million per team annually, but there could be other ones as well presented.

It would take seven votes for the deal to be accepted, but with the Big Ten and Big 12 offers for programs to join, it will be interesting to see what teams want to stay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC JUDGEMENT DAY FOR THE @pac12 - GK will present the best & final offer from @AppleTV (around 25m per year school) plus any other media partners he might have. Meanwhile, the buzz around the @bigten & @Big12Conference adding teams continues. Details are expected today PLUS a vote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Pac-12 media deal is going to be a major factor if the conference is going to keep most of its programs from moving to other conferences.

Is Apple TV the best Pac-12 media deal?

The Pac-12 media deal is going to be extremely interesting if they decide to go with Apple TV.

If they can get a television provider to join in and get some linear television games as well, that would probably be the best fit. However, the framework of the deal that has been reported is that it will be exclusively streaming.

If the Pac-12 media deal forces the conference to be behind a paywall, it could be quite difficult for most college football fans to even care. If it was the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten, that would be an interesting but different story due to the programs involved. However, linear television is extremely important for growth and exposure.

The Apple TV deal may be the contract with the most financial security, but what Commissioner George Kliavkoff and the presidents of the universities need to decide is which is better.

They already lost the Colorado Buffaloes and possibly the Arizona Wildcats to the Big 12. The Pac-12 no longer has the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans as they head to the Big Ten, so the financial situations are not great from a provider standpoint.

Kliavkoff overplayed his hand when he thought he would get $500 million from a media rights provider during the early negotiating window. If they're forced to lose a few million per team and keep the ability to be on linear television, they should do that. The Pac-12 media deal will only be valuable if people are watching it.