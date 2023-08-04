Will Arizona to Big 12 leave ASU stranded in the Pac-12? Board of Regents meeting to analyze the proposal from Brett Yormark's executive committee

Arizona to Big 12 seems to be happening after reportedly 'leaning towards' joining the conference with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, one of the Arizona Board of Regents members might not have their answer right now.

According to The Monty Show on Twitter, the Arizona State Sun Devils are still figuring things out and waiting for a Big 12 invite. This can happen soon, but if they get the invitation, they will need to find another team to keep the number even.

YouTube: The Monty Show @TheMontyShow There will be no ASU closure tonight, UA is done, simply waiting for an invite now, but ASU is asking for time to work through the process and consider the PAC 12 GOR being tabled tomorrow. All the while Utah waits …

Unbelievable!

Arizona to Big 12 seems as close to a lock as ever, and a big reason is the difference in revenue. It will be interesting to see whether Arizona State also joins the league or if they are stranded in the Pac-12. Only the future decisions of the Big 12 will let us know how this goes.

Arizona to Big 12: What is the next step for Arizona State?

If Arizona State is preparing for an eventual invite from the Big 12, they expect it to happen. They are one of three members in the Arizona Board of Regents (Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks), so they must have been given an inclination that they will also get an invitation to the Big 12.

The Big 12 executive committee, headed by Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, seems to be focused on expanding the southern portion of the continental United States in preparation for Big 12 Mexico. The Big 12 expansion is a massive focus for the conference, and if they can continue to get more programs on the west coast, the Big 12 might find their footing even more.

With Colorado and Arizona to Big 12, this always is a plus for the conference and one member in particular: the Baylor Bears. This will be interesting because it will add more west coast teams and make their travel easier throughout their scheduling.

Arizona State needs to hold out for a Big 12 invite and could have been promised a spot. There is the potential that the Arizona Wildcats are the only ones to join, but the Arizona State Sun Devils are not being left in the dark. As all three programs are part of the Arizona Board of Regents, there is constant communication by the grouping.

The question is whether Arizona State has the talent to compete in a Big 12 setting.